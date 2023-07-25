Hillary Clinton blames 'MAGA Republicans' for making it hot outside

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast "MAGA Republicans" for the recent summer heat wave hitting communities nationwide.

Clinton's social media post came in response to a tweet from left-wing think tank Center for American Progress which stated "MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire." The post included an image of recent media stories highlighting the recent spate of high temperatures in the U.S. and noted Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' $739 billion climate package — which President Biden signed into law in 2022.

"Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office," Clinton tweeted Tuesday.

The former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee's post comes amid above-average summer temperatures. Democrats have been quick to blame climate change, though some climate experts like Ryan Maue, the former top climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have noted heat waves aren't new.

"Without climate change, July's summer heat in the U.S. Southwest would have been 'virtually impossible,'" Maue tweeted Tuesday. "I guess that's true if you memory hole 1925, 1930s, 1950s, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2012, 2020, etc. and the rest of the almanac."

In a separate post, Maue noted Clinton's post was made just eight days after a New York Times editorial calling on leaders to "politicize the weather."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this week is set to be the hottest week of the summer as a shifting upper air pattern will plunge the East Coast into dangerous heat and humidity.

An estimated 75% of the nation will be blanketed in warmer than average temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, the data showed. The high temperatures will impact more than 260 million Americans throughout the country excluding the Pacific Northwest and parts of the northern Rockies.

And millions of Americans remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories. However, the temperatures aren’t expected to break any records.

FOX Weather reporter Steven Yablonski contributed to this report.