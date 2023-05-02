HHS uses National Adolescent Health Month to 'expand sexual and reproductive health'

The Biden administration's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began "National Adolescent Health Month" this week with a call to "expand sexual and reproductive health information and services."

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, announced the campaign Monday from HHS, which includes a specific focus in the first week of May to expand abortion access. The announcement was made in a press release and YouTube video featuring Levine, who encouraged viewers to share the agency’s resources.

One of these cited resources for adolescents is the website ReproductiveRights.gov, which declares: "Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being."

"It is so important to focus on the strengths and potential of our nation’s young people," Levine said. "During this year’s observance of National Adolescent Health Month, we are finding ways to help caring adults provide the environments and supports that young people need to grow in a healthy way and thrive."

National Adolescent Health Month was launched last year by the Biden administration, which has pushed for expanded abortion and transgender procedure access for minors.

The government webpage for the first weekly theme, "expand sexual and reproductive health information and services," includes examples of tweets and Facebook posts for viewers to share.

"Better information and improved access to services will help adolescents make informed decisions about their sexual and #ReproductiveHealth," one example reads.

"I hope you will download, customize, and share those resources and our social media graphics with your colleagues and your friends," Levine said.