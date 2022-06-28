HHS Secretary Becerra on abortion clinics on federal land: 'Every option is on the table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared Tuesday that the Biden administration is actively looking into different responses to the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade.

One question Becerra faced following his prepared remarks was whether possible avenues include opening abortion clinics on federal land, which would not be subject to any states' laws that ban abortion.

"Every option is on the table," Becerra said. "We will take a look at everything we can. And everything we do will be in compliance with the law."

Becerra said that the Biden administration is "aware of a number of ideas, proposals, many of which we have been considering internally ourselves," but that they "have made no decisions yet."

One thing Becerra could confirm is that he is working to ensure Americans continue to have access to medication abortions. He said he will work with the Department of Justice to ensure that states do not ban those the way they some have banned abortion procedures.

Becerra was highly critical of the Supreme Court's decision, calling it "despicable," but "not unpredictable."

The secretary noted that in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, there has been confusion in some parts of the country as to what is and is not still protected and what is now prohibited.

"We have to make sure Americans know what their rights are," Becerra said, mentioning "misinformation" circulating about the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We want to make sure it's clear that Americans didn't lose every right they have," he continued. "Americans still can assert their rights. And we will do everything we can to protect them."