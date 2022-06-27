HHS Secretary Becerra: Biden admin may 'assist' transporting women wanting abortions across state lines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration is considering the possibility of providing taxpayer-funded transportation to women seeking to have an abortion across state lines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra mentioned the idea during a Saturday interview with NBC News' Kate Snow at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference.

"We are looking into everything, including assisting in transportation, something that HHS doesn't typically do," he said.

When asked if he could legally provide such services, Becerra smiled and said: "talk to me later."

"We're going to be aggressive and go all the way. I would tell if… you're recording so I won't tell you," he added.

The remarks came in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973. Proposals by progressive Democrats to provide abortion access on federal lands in and around states that ban the procedure were nixed Monday by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think that what is most important right now is that we ensure that the restrictions that the states are trying to put up that would prohibit a woman from exercising what we still maintain is her right, that we do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available," Harris said in an interview with CNN.

"Is federal land one of those options?" CNN's Dana Bash asked.

"It's not right now what we are discussing," Harris replied.