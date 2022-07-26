Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Head of fallen officers org calls for using domestic terror laws to prosecute inciters of anti-cop violence

Sgt. Demetrick 'Tre' Pennie asserted that the U.S. needs 'to start holding individuals accountable' for anti-police violence

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of an organization supporting families of police officers killed in the line of duty called on prosecutors to use domestic terrorism laws to go after those who cause violence against police officers.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that focused on protecting law enforcement officials, National Fallen Officer Foundation president Sgt. Demetrick "Tre" Pennie spoke out against attacks on police officers, stating that existing laws should be used to charge those responsible with serious crimes.

"I think we need to start holding individuals accountable, which we have not done a great job of -- prosecuting radical groups and people that incite violence against police officers using what we have on the books already, domestic terrorism policy," Pennie said.

Pennie referred specifically to 18 U.S.C. § 2331.

TEXAS POLICE CHIEF PRAISES OFFICER WHO CHASED SUSPECT AFTER BEING SHOT IN FACE: ‘A BENEVOLENT WARRIOR’

Texas police officer shot in face while chasing suspect Video

"The DOJ tells us that individuals that use force and intimidation for the purposes of changing governmental policy or acting in line with domestic terrorism. OK, so why don't we have penalties for those individuals that do that?"

Pennie's main point was that "we cannot under any circumstance allow attacks on our police officers," regardless of whether the perpetrators are acting in protest against police brutality. 

North Carolina town's entire police force resigns in protest Video

FBI RELEASES NEW DETAILS ON POLICE USE OF FORCE AS PUBLIC GRAPPLES WITH DISTRUST

In fact, Pennie pushed back against the idea that police brutality is particularly prevalent in the U.S., arguing that many times when an officer is accused of police brutality, court proceedings reveal that he or she acted properly and within the guidelines of the National Institute of Justice.

Teen suspect out on bail after assaulting a police officer Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It happens all the time, but a lot of times when they're adjudicated in court, they come out that they did follow the NIJ use of force continuum and these officers are acquitted and the case goes away," he said.

More from Politics