Hawley rips Facebook, Twitter amid Hunter Biden probe: ‘Will you be fact checking the prosecutors?'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called out Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, ridiculing the two social media giants for the way they handled explosive allegations surrounding Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

His comments came as Biden announced that the U.S. attorney in Delaware was investigating his "tax affairs." According to a well-placed government source, Biden was the subject of a grand jury investigation. The details surrounding the issue are still unclear.

"So Hunter Biden is officially under federal investigation for various crimes," Hawley tweeted. "Still claim it’s all Russian disinformation, @Facebook and @Twitter? Will you be fact checking the prosecutors?"

Hawley was referring to how the two social media platforms limited distribution of the New York Post's story on Biden. Facebook specifically cited the potential for misinformation while Twitter warned the story could be harmful.

Andy Stone, Facebook's policy communications director, tweeted at the time: "While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook's third-party fact checking partners."

He added: "In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform."

In another tweet, he said, "This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review."

After the Post published its story, some suggested the revelations stemmed from Russian disinformation -- a claim that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe denied. One of the people on an explosive email thread also confirmed one of the messages to Fox News.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.