China
Published

Hawley to introduce Senate resolution condemning China for surveillance flight, after unanimous House vote

The resolution states that the Chinese Communist Party's 'espionage mission' must be condemned

Kelly Laco
Kelly Laco
Sen. Hawley responds to Biden's comments on China during State of the Union address (Credit: Tyler Olson) Video

Sen. Hawley responds to Biden's comments on China during State of the Union address

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said President Joe Biden has not done enough to push back on China, following his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023. 

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., will introduce a resolution Thursday to condemn China five days after a surveillance balloon was shot down on the Atlantic coast, after it spent several days in U.S. airspace.

The resolution states that the Chinese Communist Party's "espionage mission" is "in violation of international law, is unacceptable and should be condemned."

It also calls on President Biden to be "transparent" with the American people and with Congress on Chinese surveillance missions.

HAWLEY DEMANDS HOMELAND SECURITY INVESTIGATION INTO BIDEN'S 'BAFFLING' RESPONSE TO CHINESE SPY BALLOON

Sen. Josh Hawley will introduce a resolution Thursday to condemn China five days after a surveillance balloon was shot down on the Atlantic coast after spending several days in U.S. airspace.

House Democrats on Thursday joined with Republicans to pass a resolution that condemns China for its "brazen violation of United States sovereignty" by sending surveillance balloons over U.S. territory, and demands more information from the Biden administration about the incident.

The resolution comes the same day as Senate and House lawmakers met with intelligence officials for a classified briefing on the balloon.

SEN. HAWLEY SHREDS BIDEN'S COMMENTS ON CHINA DURING STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: ‘ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER’

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023.

Fox News was told the closed door briefings included officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Defense and the State Department.

Last week, Hawley wrote to Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to demand an immediate investigation into the spy balloon.

BIDEN APPEARS TO GO OFF SCRIPT TO SAY US NEEDS OIL, GAS DRILLING

A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023.

A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023.

"I write to request that you expeditiously convene a hearing on troubling reports that the Chinese government has launched a surveillance balloon over the United States to spy on our nuclear capabilities," Hawley wrote in a letter.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital.

