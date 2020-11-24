Josh Hawley criticizes Biden Cabinet picks as 'corporatists,' 'war enthusiasts' and Big Tech 'sellouts'

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday criticized President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks as "corporatists," "war enthusiasts" and Big Tech "sellouts."

"What a group of corporatists and war enthusiasts - and #BigTech sellouts," Hawley tweeted in response to a list of the president-elect's nominees.

The Missouri senator specifically condemned Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

"Take Tony Blinken. He’s backed every endless war since the Iraq invasion. Now he works for #BigTech and helps companies break into #China," Hawley tweeted. "He has no sense of what working Americans want or need."

Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday introduced their top foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees.

Nominees include Blinken for secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of homeland security, Avril Haines for director of national Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan for national security adviser and John Kerry for special presidential envoy for climate.

Blinken, founder of consulting firm WestExec, was Biden's top aide in 2002 when the former senator voted for a resolution authorizing the use of force in Iraq, according to progressive magazine The Nation.

