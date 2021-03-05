Sen. Josh Hawley: Democrats' policies have forced American workers to compete with 'slave labor'

Democrats' disastrous trade and economic policies "have made American workers compete with the slave labor," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told "Fox News Primetime" Friday.

"Working folks, communities have suffered as the jobs are shipped off to China and shipped overseas to the lowest bidder," Hawley told host Lawrence Jones before claiming Democrats have allowed that to happen "in order to get rich."

The time has come, Hawley continued, to "bring those jobs back to create opportunities in our urban core and rural areas for American workers."

Turning to the topic of the Republican Party's future, Hawley said the GOP has to be "the party of the working people in this nation.

HAWLEY SLAMS 'MR. UNITY' BIDEN FOR CRITICISM OF RED STATES' 'NEANDERTHAL THINKING'

"Look at how Donald Trump grew the party and made it the most racially diverse in [terms of] numbers of votes. How did he do it? He focused on the concerns of the working people," he added. "We have to be the party of working folks and be the party to get jobs back, of new opportunities."

Hawley went on to stress the importance of getting workers job and skills training without having to pay for an expensive four-year college education they don’t want.

"If we are not the party of working people, we won't have a future as a party. That is what Donald Trump shown us and that is path forward," Hawley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The senator reiterated that he has no intention of seeking the Republican nomination in 2024.

"My job is to serve the people of Missouri. We're a diverse state with working folk of all racial backgrounds," he said. "We need policies to bring jobs back to this country. Immigration is another one. We need to quit prioritizing illegal immigrants over American workers. We need a pro-job, pro-worker policy in this country.