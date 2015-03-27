Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 23, 2015

Hawaii Lawmakers Poised to Shun Obama Birth Certificate Requests

By | Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers are moving closer to passing a measure allowing the state to ignore repeated requests for President Obama's birth certificate.

A conference committee unanimously voted Tuesday to advance the bill to final votes in the House and Senate.

The proposal allows state government agencies not to respond to follow-up requests for information if they determine that the subsequent request is duplicative or substantially similar to a previous request.

The bill is aimed at so-called "birthers," who claim Obama is ineligible to be president. They say he was actually born outside the United States, and therefore doesn't meet a constitutional requirement for being president.