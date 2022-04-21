Haunted house customer gets scared, shoots performer, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trip to a haunted house resulted in a bigger scare than anyone planned, when a patron of the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach, S.C., shot one of the workers, cops say.

Police arrested Keal Latrell Brown after speaking to witnesses and viewing video of the incident, which took place Saturday night. According to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police, Brown was with a group of people who got scared by the victim, who was one of the performers.

"One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and struck Brown in the foot," the post said.

Police say Brown told investigators afterward that he thought at the time that the gun was a prop part of the show when he grabbed it from the floor and fired it twice. Police say the victim was struck once in the shoulder.

According to WBTW, Brown was named a suspect hours after the shooting and was arrested near Charleston. He was charged at the time with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly giving the gun to a minor after the incident. Police say more charges are "likely" but they continue to investigate.