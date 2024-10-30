Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris indicates she's open to a cognitive test, commits to ousting unlawful migrants and prosecuting cartels

Trump has called Harris 'a very low-IQ person'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris, who has indicated that she would be willing to undergo a cognitive test, has also suggested that under a Harris administration, the U.S. would swiftly remove individuals who illegally enter the country, "prosecute the cartels," and provide Border Patrol with needed support.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell confronted Harris about former President Donald Trump's claim that the vice president is "a very low-IQ person" who should undergo a test.

"Would you take a cognitive test?" O'Donnell asked.

"Sure," Harris responded, adding, "I would challenge him to take the same one."

She claimed that Trump "is increasingly unstable and unhinged."

HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN: THE VICE PRESIDENT GIVES CLOSING ARGUMENT WITH WHITE HOUSE AS BACKDROP

Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on Oct. 29, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

During a lengthy interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, Trump suggested that everyone who seeks the presidency should undergo testing. 

"I think you should take cognitive tests," he said. "I think Kamala should have a test because there's something missing, there's something wrong with her."

Earlier this month in a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, "I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her."

FULL INTERVIEW: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS SITS DOWN WITH BRET BAIER IN ‘SPECIAL REPORT’ EXCLUSIVE

Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on Oct. 29, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republicans have been hammering Democrats over the border crisis throughout President Joe Biden's White House tenure, and earlier this month the National Border Patrol Council, a union, endorsed Trump.

But Harris is suggesting that as president, she would tackle the problem.

"When I was attorney general of a border state, I saw the chaos and violence caused by transnational criminal organizations that I took on. And when I am president, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully, prosecute the cartels, and give Border Patrol the support they so desperately need," Harris said during a speech at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. on Monday.

GEORGE W BUSH'S DAUGHTER JOINS HARRIS ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: ‘IT WAS INSPIRING’

Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on Oct. 29, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"At the same time, we must acknowledge we are a nation of immigrants. And I will work with Congress to pass immigration reform, including an earned path to citizenship for hard-working immigrants, like farmworkers and our dreamers," she added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

