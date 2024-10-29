George W Bush's daughter joins Harris on the campaign trail: 'It was inspiring'

George W. Bush's daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, 42, joined the Harris campaign last weekend in Pennsylvania to help knock on doors and campaign for the potential future Democratic president.

Bush's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris came after her mother and father said they had no plans to endorse either candidate for office. They did not vote for either candidate in 2016, writing "None Of The Above" on their ballots. This cycle, a significant cohort of staffers from the administrations of former Presidents George W. and George H.W. Bush have thrown their weight behind Harris, including a former Cabinet member.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Bush told People magazine Tuesday. "I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights." In a photo circulating online, Bush could be seen standing at the front stoop of a home with several others, while donning a "Kamala" hat.

In 2010, Bush, who also has a twin sister, told People that she does not identify with either major political party. But in the past, Bush has supported causes sympathetic to many in the Democratic Party, such as abortion and same-sex marriage. Her mother, Laura Bush, similarly broke with her family's Republican roots in 2010 when she, too, came out in support of abortion and gay marriage.

"I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives… because it’s a really good investment," Bush said at the time, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

In 2009, Bush co-founded a nonprofit called Global Health Corps, which seeks to strengthen health systems through its network of qualified young leaders and health professionals. Today, Bush is a mother of two – Cora and Edward.

Bush's endorsement follows other GOP endorsements for Harris, including former Vice President Dick Cheney; Liz Cheney, former Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of Dick Cheney; Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of former President Gerald Ford; former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, as well as a handful of former Trump staffers.

"Thank you, Barbara Bush, for standing for truth, decency, and freedom," Cheney said, following news of the endorsement.

The Harris campaign has frequently touted support from Republicans, including running advertisements with former Trump administration officials, urging Americans not to vote for their former boss because he is unfit for the presidency.

Earlier this month, Harris rallied with prominent Republicans in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

The Oct. 16 rally was attended by Kinzinger and former Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., Jim Greenwood, R-Pa., Mickey Edwards, R-Okla., Denver Riggleman, R-Va., Chris Shays, R-Conn., and David Trott, R-Mich. Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman were also present, alongside a handful of former Trump aides.

"The Vice President is bringing together voters from across the political spectrum by running a campaign about freedom, democracy, and opportunity," Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign's national director for Republican engagement, said in advance of the Oct. 16 rally. "Our Republicans for Harris program is taking that unifying, inspiring message to anti-Trump Republicans, moderates, and independents."

The Trump campaign similarly insisted that it is building a "diverse political movement," when reached for comment on this story.

"President Trump is building the largest, most diverse political movement in history because his winning message of putting America first again resonates with Americans of all backgrounds," said Trump Campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Kamala Harris is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal and a vote for her is a vote for higher taxes, inflation, open borders, and war."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response. And efforts to reach Barbara Pierce Bush were unsuccessful.