Guy Benson: Tim Scott 'delivered toughest body blows' to Biden

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., “was the guy who overall stole the show” at the Republican National Convention Monday night, according to Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

“I think, the entire night, there were some arresting moments and some really emotional moments throughout the night. I think they did a good job balancing sort of the tempo of things, but Tim Scott I think delivered the toughest body blows against Joe Biden, not angry, but sort of disappointed, and a little bit of a twinkle in his eye,” Benson told “Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Scott slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on his record on race Monday night and defended Trump's Tuesday morning reaction to Sen. Bernie Sanders' claim he is the most racist president in history.

"A racist president does not provide the highest funding for HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] in the history of the country and he certainly does not make that funding permanent," Scott said. "A racist president does not take Opportunity Zones and provide up to $75 billion of private-sector dollars for the most distressed people in the country. A racist president simply does not create 7 million jobs and make sure two-thirds of those jobs go to African-Americans, Hispanics and women."

Benson said that Scott’s speech was “really well-crafted and delivered.” Furthermore, Benson highlighted that Scott’s speech made an impact because the senator called out the Democratic presidential nominee’s record.

“Not saying oh he is sleepy or he is too old and he is not up for the job and he is senile. He said let’s look at what Joe Biden has said and let’s look at what he has done over 47 years,” Benson said.

