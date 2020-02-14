Graham seeks interviews with more DOJ, FBI officials involved in Russia probe, FISA applications

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Friday requested that Attorney General William Barr make several Justice Department and FBI officials available for interviews before the panel related to the bureau’s initial Russia investigation and process to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

In a letter to Barr on Friday, Graham requested interviews with several unnamed case agents and supervisory agents, in addition to Justice Department officials like Bruce Ohr and Dana Boente.

WRAY SAYS FBI CONDUCT SURROUNDING CARTER PAGE FISA WARRANT 'UNACCEPTABLE' AND 'CANNOT BE REPEATED'

“As you are aware, the Committee is continuing to investigate matters related to the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s handling of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, including applications for, and renewals of, a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on Carter Page,” Graham wrote.

"Crossfire Hurricane" was the name for the FBI's initial Russia investigation.

“In order to further the Committee’s oversight of this important matter, I request that you make the following employees available as soon as possible for transcribed interviews,” Graham continued, adding that his committee will also be “directly contacting former Department employees to schedule transcribed interviews and will advise the Department when those interviews are scheduled so that Department counsel may attend.”

It is unclear, at this point, which former DOJ and FBI officials Graham and his panel could contact for interviews.

Graham vowed to probe alleged abuses of FISA last year, following the release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

The continuation of Graham’s investigation comes after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released the findings from his FISA review. Horowitz found specific evidence of oversights and errors by several top FBI employees as they sought to obtain a warrant to surveil Page under the FISA statute.

FISA COURT DOWNPLAYS ROLE OF NEW OVERSEER AMID GOP CRITICISM OVER OBAMA LINK

The FISA Court has ordered an inquiry into a slew of the FBI surveillance abuses over the past several years but has stopped short of requiring the FBI to reverify several potentially impacted warrant applications.

FISC presiding Judge James E. Boasberg said in a recent letter exclusively obtained by Fox News that the court anticipates “additional rulings will be forthcoming.”

Last week, during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Wray said that the actions taken by the bureau to obtain the FISA warrant against Page were “unacceptable” and “cannot be repeated.”

The FBI director underscored that activities surrounding FISA during the 2016 presidential election were unacceptable and "unrepresentative of who we are as an institution."

Fox News' Jason Donner contributed to this report.