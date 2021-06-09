House Republican demands West Point cease critical race theory trainings to military cadets

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Mike Waltz is demanding that U.S. Military Academy West Point stop teaching cadets critical race theory, calling the teachings "divisive," "destructive," and "unacceptable" for the future leaders of the U.S. military.

In a letter to West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, obtained by Fox News Wednesday, Waltz, R-Fla., questioned whether the institution intends to continue its teachings, while warning that the nation is "on incredibly perilous ground if any future leaders of our military are taught the the civilian institutions and structures with ultimate authority over them… are systemically oppressive and that they therefore have a duty to oppose them."

"I think it is incredibly divisive," Waltz told Fox News in an interview Wednesday. "The underlying piece of critical race theory is that civilian institutions in this country are inherently misogynist, racist and colonialist, and therefore, it is our duty to resist them – that is fine for activists – but one of these cadets is going to be the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and being taught that the Constitution is critically flawed?"

He added: "That, to me, is terrifying and destructive."

In April, Waltz told Fox News that he was approached by a number of cadets, families and active duty soldiers stationed at West Point, who shared snippets of presentations and seminars being held at the institution related to critical race theory.

Waltz contacted Williams in April to discuss the curriculum — questioning the teachings and the mandated trainings, after he obtained examples of a lecture entitled "Understanding Whiteness and White Rage" and a classroom slide labeled "White Power at West Point."

Fox News obtained Williams' response to Waltz on Wednesday, which explained that "extremism in any form is antithetical to the values of our Army and Nation and has no place at West Point."

Williams did acknowledge, however, that West Point does have a course focused on critical race theory.

"With regards to critical race theory, there is only one course that has this theory as a part of the syllabus," Williams wrote, noting the course is "The Politics of Race, Gender, and Sexuality."

"There are two lessons on critical race theory, and the book, ‘Critical Race Theory: An Introduction,’ is one of several readings in the course," Williams wrote to Waltz. "This course is an upper-level elective. Most of the cadets who take the course are Political Science majors. Typical enrollment for this elective course averages about 23 cadets annually."

In his latest response to Williams, Waltz slammed the teachings, saying they are "incredibly disturbing given the monopoly on power our military can have over society and for their implications towards the continued subordination of the military to civilian oversight."

Waltz went on to notify Williams that he has introduced several pieces of legislation to prohibit the U.S. military and educational institutions under the Department of Defense from "promoting doctrines associated with critical race theory." Waltz said he intends to include those bills as part of the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

"I hope you will consider the angst and division felt by the families of the cadets and the cadets themselves who alerted me to their content," Waltz wrote. "I implore you to foster an environment of unity, merit, and mission focus and instruct our next generation of leaders in the best tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be blind to their fellow soldiers’ race rather than focused to it."

Waltz, a Green Beret and Afghan War veteran, told Fox News that critical race theory is "incredibly divisive to a unit."

"Enemies’ bullets don’t care about race, religion, or socioeconomic background—they only care that you’re an American," Waltz told Fox News. "The military I grew up in teaches you that you bleed green, and your skin color is camouflage. White, Black, Brown — you’re all the same."

He added: "You’re now in service of the flag."