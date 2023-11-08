GOP lawmaker presses Treasury on donation cashflow between pro-Palestinian charities and Hamas

FIRST ON FOX: A GOP lawmaker is calling for a federal investigation into whether Americans donating money to pro-Palestinian charities are unwittingly sending cash to Hamas.

"These terrorist organizations are getting millions of dollars from American citizens who think they're giving out of the goodness of their heart to help people, and what they're actually doing is funding [these groups]," Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital.

Murphy wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking what, if any, plan she has to ensure Americans’ charitable dollars are not going to Hamas and other similar organizations.

"I write this letter with grave concern regarding the use of fraudulent charitable organizations to fund Hamas and other affiliated terrorist groups," Murphy wrote.

"In the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack on the Israeli people, it is essential that the Treasury Department is taking the necessary action to clamp down on funding that bankrolls Hamas and its affiliates."

Murphy also warned that social media could be used to help amplify alleged charity groups that funnel funds to Hamas.

"With the rise of social media, we have seen countless charitable organizations use these platforms to raise millions of dollars in donations intended to help Palestinian civilians," Murphy said.

"By using social media, these charitable organizations have been able to crowdsource funds more easily from ordinary American citizens, who are likely not aware of Hamas’ use of fraudulent charitable organizations to fund its war against Israel."

He told Fox News Digital he believes TikTok, for example, "absolutely" helps amplify pro-Palestinian messages over pro-Israel content. Murphy pointed out that TikTok is partially under China’s influence via its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance.

"I have firm belief to think that Russia, China, Iran collude on so many different things. They want to spread out American resources as much as they can," Murphy said.

At least one organization, American Muslims for Palestine, is under investigation for where its funds are going. The Virginia attorney general is probing the organization "for potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws," according to a press release on AG Jason Miyares’ website.

Miyares’ office said he would "investigate allegations the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefiting or providing support to terrorist organizations."

It comes just over a month after Hamas militants infiltrated southern Israel Oct. 7 and slaughtered roughly 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

The attack prompted a swift and intense response from Israel. More than 10,000 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, have been killed, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.