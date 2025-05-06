Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

House Of Representatives

GOP to grill blue state governors on sanctuary policies in high-profile hearing

Former 2024 VP candidate Tim Walz is among those expected to testify

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Three blue state governors are being summoned to Washington, D.C., to testify on their sanctuary policies before the Republican-run House Oversight Committee.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is announcing a hearing set for next month, June 12, featuring three Democratic leaders – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Sanctuary policies only provide sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens. Former President Biden created the worst border crisis in U.S. history and allowed criminal illegal aliens to flood our communities," Comer said in a statement.

james comer

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer announced a hearing on sanctuary states. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The Trump administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement," he continued.

"The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable."

It's likely to be a contentious hearing, with Hochul, Walz and Pritzker all serving as past boogeymen on the left.

Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz is among the Democratic leaders expected to testify. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republicans have blamed blue state governors for continuing to fuel the border crisis by resisting the Trump administration's stringent crackdown on illegal immigration.

Walz will be particularly notable to watch. A former House member himself, it's one of the Democrat's first appearances back in Washington since losing the 2024 presidential election as ex-Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Both Walz and Pritzker have also been floated as potential 2028 presidential contenders.

Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also testifying, Comer said. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

The hearing is set to come after a similar event in March, when the House Oversight Committee heard from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. 

Comer sent each of the three governors requests for information on their sanctuary policies in April.

Fox News Digital reached out to the three governors for comment.

