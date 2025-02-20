‘GOOD RIDDANCE': MAGA reacts to ‘RINO’ Mitch McConnell Senate exit

Many pro-Trump Republicans took to social media on Thursday to celebrate Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s announcement that he would be leaving the Senate at the end of his term, with one commentator saying he has "done so much destruction" to the Republican Party.

At 83 years old, McConnell has been in the Senate for 40 years. Known as a moderate conservative, he served as the leader of the Senate Republican Conference from 2007 until 2025, which makes him the longest-serving party leader in U.S. history. His seventh and final term will expire in January 2027.

McConnell has at times been very critical of President Donald Trump. He recently voted against confirming some of Trump’s top Cabinet nominees, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., earning him the ire of many in the president’s sphere. He has also taken criticism for remaining in the Senate despite his advanced age and several frightening health episodes.

Some conservatives have accused McConnell of being a "Republican in name only" (RINO).

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday morning, McConnell gave a heartfelt address in which he said: "Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate... Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."

In response to McConnell’s announcement, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, said, "It’s time for new blood from the great state of Kentucky" and that "exciting opportunities await" for the Republican Party.

"GOOD RIDDANCE, RINO!" reacted conservative influencer Nick Sortor.

"Mitch McConnell, whose birthday is today, will not be running for reelection in 2026. Good. The statement comes as McConnell has suffered multiple medical emergencies in the past few years. McConnell is 83 years old and has been a Senator in Kentucky since 1985," said conservative media personality Collin Rugg.

"Thank goodness. He has done so much destruction to this party," he added.

Another conservative influencer, Benny Johnson, who has previously criticized McConnell as being too old to remain in the Senate, described the retiring senator’s slow speech as an "absolutely brutal listen." This prompted another political commentator, Mike Sperrazza, to suggest: "We still need term limits."

However, not everyone was so critical of McConnell. New Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., took to X to say, "McConnell’s legacy is one of remarkable service to the Senate, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and our nation."

"Over decades of tireless work, his mastery of Senate procedure, commitment to the institution, and dedication to the rule of law have shaped the course of American governance for generations to come," said Thune. "His leadership has strengthened the Senate’s role as a deliberative body and delivered historic achievements, from advancing the judiciary to championing Kentucky’s interests."