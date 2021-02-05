Gingrich blasts Democrats’ nearly $2T stimulus package, warns ‘radical’ agenda will be bad for Congress

Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said Friday on "America’s Newsroom" the Democrats will throw away control of the Congress with their "radical" budget agenda.

Senate Democrats voted to move forward with their nearly $2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package, getting no Republican votes in the process. Vice President Kamala Harris broke the 50-50 tie early Friday morning.

The former Speaker of the House mentioned this isn’t the first time the Democrats attempted to move forward with a budget resolution without bipartisan support.

REPUBLICANS PUT DEMOCRATS ON THE SPOT OVER STIMULUS CHECKS, TAXES IN HOURS-LONG 'VOTE-A-RAMA'

NEWT GINGRICH: "Let me start and point out this is the third time they've done this. Bill Clinton passed a huge tax increase with no Republicans. In 1994, they lost 54 seats in the House. Pelosi and others rammed through bills with no Republicans and in 2010 they lost 63 seats in the house …

What the Democrats now have clearly decided is that they will go for broke on a radical agenda. They’re going to do everything they can without any Republicans and that means that they will own everything in the election of 2022 and almost certainly guarantees that Kevin McCarthy is the next Speaker and the Democrats will once again for the third time have thrown away control of the Congress ...

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republicans have lots of good issues and they just need to ignore the tripe. Frankly, I think the reason Nancy Pelosi is so hysterical is she knows she is about to lose the speakership for her party and can't figure out a way to deal with it, she’s down to a five-vote margin … That five-vote margin is going to break down sometime this spring as members start to say, 'Hey, I can't go back home if I keep voting like a radical.' At that point, McCarthy will be the functional leader of the House."