Fulton County , Georgia, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who brought election interference charges against former President Trump, has reached a temporary divorce settlement with his estranged wife.

The settlement prompted the cancelation of a public hearing Wednesday in which Wade was expected to be asked about his alleged "improper" relationship with his boss, District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson on Tuesday signed an order approving the temporary settlement. He noted that both Nathan and Joycelyn Wade agreed that the terms and conditions would not be filed with the court.

"All of the issues we pled for temporary support and attorneys fees have been resolved by this agreement," said Andrea Hastings, one of Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys, the newspaper reported. "The case is not resolved on a final basis. We still have a lot of work to do to be able to resolve this case through either a final settlement or a trial."

The couple were married 26 years, but have been involved in a contentious split. Last week, filings in Wade's divorce case were unsealed, revealing that his wife's attorneys sought to depose Willis to answer questions about their alleged affair.

Wade is accused of having an improper romantic relationship with Willis in which he allegedly paid for lavish trips for the pair.

The affair allegations were revealed this month, when the lawyer for Trump codefendant, Michael Roman, accused Willis and Wade of engaging in an improper relationship and mishandling public money in a separate court filing.

Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022, according to county records.

Joycelyn Wade's attorneys have argued Willis' deposition is needed to determine whether her husband has spent the funds on Willis.

Willis has argued that any alleged affair is irrelevant to the Trump case.

