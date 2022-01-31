George Soros donates another $120K to PAC focused on local prosecutor races

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal billionaire George Soros has poured nearly $120,000 into a political action committee focused on district attorney races.

Monday's filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) sheds additional light on the megadonor's influence over the criminal justice system in the U.S. The filing notes that Soros contributed $119,000 to the Justice & Public Safety PAC in August.

As Fox News previously noted, Soros money has been tied to multiple district attorneys contests where the winner has been accused of pursuing lax enforcement. Among those are Chicago's Kim Foxx, St. Louis' Kim Gardner, and Philadelphia's Larry Krasner.

The right-leaning Capital Research Center says it has tracked more than $29 million from Soros to PAC's designed to help left-wing district attorney candidates.

He donated at least $1.5 million to the California Justice and Safety PAC, which backed Democrat George Gascón of Los Angeles. Shalena Cook Jones, the Democratic district attorney-elect for Chatham County in Georgia, also won her race after receiving at least $80,000 in advertising support from that same PAC, according to the Athens Banner-Herald .

Nearly $200,000 of Soros money was tied to a race in Norfolk, Virginia, where Justice & Public Safety PAC contributed $157,000 to Ramin Fatehi.

In 2019, Soros provided a significant cash infusion to three winning progressive candidates in Virginia: Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County (nearly $1 million from Soros); Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County ( $ 850,000 from Soros); and Steve Descano in Fairfax County ($600,000 from Soros). Soros also pushed $5,000 to Jim Hingeley in Albemarle County. However, unlike the other areas, most of that race's funds did not come from Soros, but rather Sonjia Smith, a Democratic megadonor in Virginia politics.

A contact for the Justice & Public Safety PAC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.