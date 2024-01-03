Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

George Santos says he wants to head ICE under Trump in 2025: ‘The time is now’

Santos was expelled from Congress late last year

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Texas struggling with the ongoing border crisis Video

Texas struggling with the ongoing border crisis

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber on the border crisis as crossings continue to rise

Former Rep. George Santos, R-NY, has a new career path in mind, hoping to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2025 under a re-elected President Donald Trump -- arguing that the agency has had its hands tied "for far too long."

Santos, was elected to the House in 2022 but was expelled from Congress late last year because of charges he faces related to allegations of defrauding campaign contributors and misusing campaign funds. He is currently in talks with prosecutors to reach a plea deal.

But the former congressman already has one eye on the future and in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said his New Year's resolution is "that President Trump returns to the white house and in 2025 I can be appointed Director of ICE.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL CARRY OUT THE ‘LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY’ IF ELECTED 

George Santos

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.   (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He said it’s time to "reclaim our country" and took aim at what he called "nonsense" numbers being pushed by the media.

"We have over 50M+ people who have invaded our sovereignty over the years due to careless and neglectful immigration policy, if given the job I know exactly where to start and run the much needed raids of removals proceedings this country needs," he said.

In this undated photo, ICE agents arrest an illegal immigrant. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

Estimates typically put the number of illegal immigrants in the country between 11 and 20 million. Meanwhile there are approximately six million people on ICE’s non-detained docket. FY 23, meanwhile, saw approximately 2.4 million encounters at the southern border -- a new record.

Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation operation if re-elected to the White House, in contrast to the narrowing of enforcement seen under the Biden administration.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT POPULATION SOARS UNDER BIDEN: GOVERNMENT DATA

Jim Jordan demands action on the border: No more money on migrant processing, release Video

"Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said in September.

That message is something that Santos says he can get behind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"ICE has had their hands tied for far too long with the sole exception of the great four years of DJT," he said. "The time is now and that’s why I’m putting my name in the mix for a role that will take grit and a fearless person and not a coward that will fear media spin."

A recent ICE report found that the number of illegal immigrants being deported has increased but it is still a fraction of the increase in the illegal immigrant population. There were 142,580 removals in FY 23, up considerably from 72,177 in FY 22 and 59,011 in FY 21, but still down from the highs of 267,258 under the Trump administration in FY 19. ICE noted that the 142,580 removals were in addition to over 60,000 Title 42 expulsions in FY 23 at the border, some of whom it said would have otherwise been subject to deportation.



 

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics