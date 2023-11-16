Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

House Ethics Committee head to move to expel George Santos after release of damning report

Ethics Committee report on Santos came out Thursday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House lawmakers debate over expelling Santos, censuring Tlaib and Greene Video

House lawmakers debate over expelling Santos, censuring Tlaib and Greene

FOX News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on the House's efforts to punish some of its members and the latest on aid for Israel on 'Special Report.' 

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee will move to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress after the release of a damning report into the embattled Long Island Republican.

"Chairman Guest feels that the evidence uncovered in the Committee’s investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and that the most appropriate punishment is expulsion," Rep. Michael Guest's, R-Miss., office told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"So, separate from the Committee process and his role as Chairman, he plans to file an expulsion resolution during tomorrow’s 9:00 am pro forma session."

George Santos outside the Capitol

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

GEORGE SANTOS ESCAPES EXPULSION FROM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The ethics panel released a damning eight-page report that accused Santos of having "used campaign funds for personal purposes" and "engaged in fraudulent conduct," among other allegations. 

Guest filing the resolution on Friday tees up an expected vote on whether to boot Santos from the House sometime after lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 28.

George Santos on the House floor

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

