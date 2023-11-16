House Ethics Committee head to move to expel George Santos after release of damning report

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee will move to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress after the release of a damning report into the embattled Long Island Republican.

"Chairman Guest feels that the evidence uncovered in the Committee’s investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and that the most appropriate punishment is expulsion," Rep. Michael Guest's, R-Miss., office told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"So, separate from the Committee process and his role as Chairman, he plans to file an expulsion resolution during tomorrow’s 9:00 am pro forma session."

GEORGE SANTOS ESCAPES EXPULSION FROM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The ethics panel released a damning eight-page report that accused Santos of having "used campaign funds for personal purposes" and "engaged in fraudulent conduct," among other allegations.

Guest filing the resolution on Friday tees up an expected vote on whether to boot Santos from the House sometime after lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 28.