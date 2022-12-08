Gen Z congressman-elect laments being denied DC apartment due to 'really bad credit'

Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of "Gen Z" to serve in Congress, expressed his frustrations with the rental market in Washington, D.C., Thursday, saying he was rejected from an apartment due to his "really bad" credit.

"Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money," Frost said on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Democrat, set to represent Florida's 10th District in the Orlando area, clarified in a later Tweet that his credit issues stem from running up debt throughout his congressional campaign and being unable to finance his living costs with Uber earnings.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer who ran on gun reform and abortion rights. He filled the House seat left open by Rep. Val Demings, who relinquished her post to run against Sen. Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate.

The Gen Z congressman-elect went on to say that throughout his congressional campaign he had little to no income.

"I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate. 7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do," Frost wrote.

Frost is not the first member of Congress to express difficulties with renting in the nation's capital. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times after her election victory in 2018 that she would be unable to rent an apartment in D.C. until her congressional salary began paying.

The average one-bedroom apartment in Washington, D.C., goes for $2,435 per month, according to Rent.com.

Frost was unable to respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, according to his spokesperson.