Gay couples in Utah can jointly file state taxes

Utah state officials say newly married gay and lesbian couples can jointly file their taxes for 2013.

Tax commission spokesman Charlie Roberts said the ruling announced Thursday also pertains to same-sex couples legally married in other states.

The announcement comes a week after the federal government said it would honor Utah's gay marriages, allowing couples to file federal taxes jointly.

It's estimated that more than 1,000 same-sex couples got married after a federal judge struck down the state's gay marriage ban Dec. 20.

The U.S. Supreme Court put a halt on the marriages Jan. 6. The case is before a federal appeals court.

Utah previously said it wouldn't recognize the weddings but would allow couples to continue to receive benefits they obtained before the high court ruling.