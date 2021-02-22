Garland says DOJ would ‘advance’ Biden’s pro-gun control policies

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, signaled Monday that the Justice Department under his leadership would "advance" the policies of the Biden administration on gun control.

During Monday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee asked Garland, "Do you support banning of certain types of firearms?"

Garland responded, "Well, as I'm sure you know, the president is a strong supporter of gun control and has been an advocate all his professional life on this question."

PSAKI: GUN CONTROL A 'PRIORITY,' BIDEN 'NOT AFRAID OF STANDING UP' TO THE NRA

He continued, "The role of the Justice Department is to advance the policy program of the administration as long as it is consistent with the law."

"Where there is room under the law for the president's policies to be pursued, I think the president is entitled to pursue them," Garland continued.

Biden has long been a gun control proponent.

GARLAND SEES ‘NO REASON’ WHY DURHAM SHOULDN’T BE LEFT IN PLACE FOR RUSSIA ORIGINS PROBE BUT DECLINES COMMITTAL

On his campaign website, it says, "Joe Biden will enact legislation to once again ban assault weapons … will enact universal background check legislation, requiring a background check for all gun sales … and buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said gun control is a "priority" for Biden.