FRONTRUNNER FATIGUE: Americans already weary of 2024 presidential race share who they are supporting

With the first GOP presidential debate only two months away, voters in the Big Apple provided Fox News a snapshot of who they will be backing in 2024.

"Hopefully, someone steps in for Biden," one voter from North Carolina said. "But we'll figure it out."

"Verdena" told Fox News, "I have no idea." But, she added, "It won't be Trump."

Voters now have 14 different options to choose from as Democrat and Republican candidates pile into the 2024 presidential race. In a head-to-head matchup between front-runners President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Trump is up by two points, according to the most recent Real Clear Politics average. The same site found that Biden leads Democrat candidates by 46 points and Trump leads Republican contenders by 31 points.

Currently, there are 11 Republican presidential candidates and three Democrat candidates.

"I am looking for a moderate," said "Susan," a New York resident, "a moderate Democrat or a moderate Republican."

Susan said she is an independent and does not vote along party lines, but if it came down to a race between Trump and Biden, she would "probably vote Biden."

Biden, for his part, has recently seen his approval rating dip to 41%, according to the Real Clear Politics average. His approval rating hit an all-time low of 37% at the end of April, according to a Gallup survey.

"Truman" from South Carolina said he would back "whoever the Republican candidate is."

Other voters were still undecided.

"I'm not sure yet," "Matt," a New York resident, told Fox News. "But I agree that someone probably should step in for Biden at this point."

Another voter, "Richard" from Nebraska, told Fox News he was undecided.

