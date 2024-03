Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is formally denouncing calls for a cease-fire in Gaza in a direct rebuke of the Biden administration’s increasingly critical stance on Israel’s war against Hamas.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., is introducing a resolution on Tuesday that, if passed, would rebuke U.S. officials demanding a cease-fire, as well as calls for an independent Palestinian state.

It would also call on the U.S. to totally halt humanitarian aid and other funds flowing to Gaza "until an independent and comprehensive investigation is completed."

The legislation is being rolled out a day after Vice President Kamala Harris intensified the cease-fire rhetoric coming from the White House in a speech at the annual commemoration of the 1965 Bloody Sunday civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire for at least the next six weeks. This is what is currently on the table," Harris said.

President Biden, meanwhile, has been pushing for a temporary pause in the fighting to be part of any deal struck between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

"Instead of unequivocally backing our most important ally in the Middle East, both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have undermined Israel’s efforts to defend itself by repeatedly suggesting there should be a cease-fire in Gaza.," Good told Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

"The United States must continue to support Israel as they defend themselves from the Hamas terrorists who have brutally attacked their citizens, including women, children, and the elderly. In the absence of leadership from the White House, I am proud to be joined by my colleagues in the House who stand with Israel."

Good is joined by 18 co-sponsors, including House GOP Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer, R-Ala., Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Biden has been under growing pressure from the left to ramp up his criticism of Israel as the conflict continues to drive a wedge between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.

Republicans, for the most part, have stood firmly behind Israel, citing its critical role as the U.S.’s firmest ally in the Middle East. They have also backed Israel's mission to eradicate Hamas, arguing a cease-fire is untenable as long as the terror group exists.

Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza was spurred by an Oct. 7 surprise attack launched by Hamas militants who invaded the southern part of the country and killed more than 1,200 people – mainly civilians. Hundreds more were taken hostage into Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, has said that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in Israel’s responding military campaign. Palestinian officials have warned that the number of children who are dying due to being unable to access food or medical care is also expected to increase.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.