Fox News Power Rankings: The wild card and the outsiders of the 2024 GOP presidential primary

Christie was named the 'wild card' candidate in the GOP primary race

Rémy Numa By Rémy Numa Fox News
Published
New FOX News Power Rankings show DeSantis decline, Ramaswamy rise Video

New FOX News Power Rankings show DeSantis decline, Ramaswamy rise

FOX News Radio political analyst Josh Kraushaar unpacks the latest FOX News Power Rankings of Republican presidential candidates and discusses President Biden's revamped communications strategy for his re-election campaign.

This is the second of a two-part series breaking down the Fox News Power Rankings ahead of the second 2024 GOP presidential debate. Read part one here.

Wild card

Governor Chris Christie is the wild card in this race. As this column has pointed out, there is a "non-Trump" lane in this primary, with 25% of likely voters saying they will not support the former president

Christie is the only candidate targeting those voters exclusively.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER, CHALLENGERS AND SECOND PLACE CANDIDATES

Chris Christie

Fox News Power Rankings named Chris Christie the "wild card" candidate before the 2nd presidential primary debate. (Fox News)

In New Hampshire, Christie continues to outperform relative to national and other state polls. If he picks up delegates there, he could be one of a smaller group of candidates who are still part of the conversation going in to Super Tuesday.

Outsiders 

Gov. Doug Burgum remains in 8th but moves down to the "outsiders" tier, and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson stays in 9th. Neither candidate gained momentum after the first debate, and it’s not yet apparent that they will qualify for the second.

LONGSHOT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES SCRAMBLE TO MAKE 2ND DEBATE NEXT WEEK

Former Rep. Will Hurd remains in 10th, with Larry Elder moving up to 11th after Mayor Francis Suarez suspended his campaign

Fox News Power Rankings named the "outsiders" of the GOP presidential primary. (Fox News)

Businessman Perry Johnson, who meets some criteria to appear at the second debate, joins the rankings in last place.

The second debate airs next Wednesday

FOX Business and Univision will host the second Republican debate next Wednesday, September 27, at 9PM ET, from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. 

Your moderators are Fox’s Dana Perino and Stuart Varney, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón. 

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET on Fox Business Network and 8:30PM ET on Fox News Channel. The debate will simulcast on both networks, along with Univision, and streaming partner Rumble.

Rémy Numa is the lead political affairs specialist for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @remynuma.

