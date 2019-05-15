Fox News Poll: Voters feel good about economy, say tariffs will hurt

Nearly half of voters rate the economy positively -- and they credit Donald Trump.

Forty-seven percent say the economy is in excellent or good condition, according to the latest Fox News Poll. In the last 18 years, that number has only been higher twice (both times were under the Trump administration in 2018). In addition, 16 percent say the economy is in excellent shape -- one point off the record of 17 percent in January 2018.

Seventy-six percent of Republicans view the economy positively compared to just 28 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents.

In December 2016, the month before President Trump’s inauguration, just 33 percent of voters rated the economy positively.

The poll also asks voters to name, without the aid of a list, who is most responsible for the current economy, and President Trump and Republicans come out on top with 38 percent -- far more than the next highest mention of former President Obama and Democrats at 13 percent.

Among just those with a positive view of the economy, Trump/Republicans get credit from 44 percent compared to 15 percent who credit Obama/Democrats. President Trump and Republicans also get the most blame from those who rate the economy negatively, as 32 percent blame them and 12 percent Obama/Democrats.

The president’s overall job rating stands at 46 percent approve vs. 53 percent disapprove. Last month, it was 45-51 percent (April 2019).

On foreign policy, there’s been a 20-point jump since April 2018 in those saying Trump’s “not tough enough” on North Korea, while on Iran there’s been a 5-point increase in those saying he’s “too tough.”

His job ratings are net negative on border security (46-51 percent), immigration (41-54), taxes (41-52), guns (40-51), and health care (36-55).

The economy remains the only issue where Trump receives positive marks, as 48 percent of voters approve and 46 percent disapprove, and more think his policies are helping (40 percent) than hurting the economy (38 percent).

Yet it is the reverse on the personal level, with more saying the president’s policies are hurting (37 percent) than helping them (32 percent). Another 27 percent say Trump’s policies haven’t made a difference either way to their household.

By an 11-point margin, voters think increased tariffs on Chinese imports will do more to hurt the economy than help it. That may be a reason why, when asked who would do a better job as president protecting America’s interests with China, more say former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden (42 percent) than Trump (38 percent).

Meanwhile, 70 percent say a strong economy helps their family finances, while far fewer, 53 percent, feel a strong stock market helps them.

Equal numbers say the 2017 GOP tax reform law has been good for the country as say it’s been bad (33-33 percent), and another 19 percent say “mixed.”

Obamacare is more popular -- 50 percent feel it has been good for the country, 37 percent bad.

By a 9-point margin, more want to repeal at least parts of Obamacare than keep or expand the law. For the GOP tax law, voters prefer repeal by 16 points.

Pollpourri

-- By a 50-43 percent margin, voters say Trump was a good businessman. Republicans think he was (84 percent), Democrats say he wasn’t (69 percent), and independents split (43-42 percent).

-- By a 4-point margin, voters say Trump not releasing his taxes bothers them (50-46 percent). That’s a reversal from 2016 when a majority thought it was “no big deal” (46-53 percent). But seeing Trump’s tax returns is irrelevant to many -- a 55 percent majority says there is “no chance at all” something in his business dealings or taxes could change how they feel about him.

-- Voters still give Congress a thumbs-down, as 21 percent approve and 66 percent disapprove.

Conducted May 11-14, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,008 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.