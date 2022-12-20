Fox News Politics: What's all the Omni-fuss about?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

TOP STORIES

OMNI-FUSS: The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill Congress considers this week — known as an "omnibus" — is so long and so rushed "no one can read it," according to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who's gunning to become House speaker once Republicans take control of the House next month. GOP members of Congress have railed against various aspects of the bill, including "at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity,'" according to Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. Read more from Fox News' Anders Hagstrom: Kevin McCarthy breaks with McConnell, will oppose $1.7T omnibus bill

IDENTITY CRISIS: Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., has responded to a New York Times report that questioned parts of his biography, accusing the paper of launching a "shotgun blast of attacks" before he is sworn into the new Congress . The history-making political newcomer , an openly gay Republican and son of Brazilian immigrants, has faced questions about his authenticity after details of his biography could not be confirmed by multiple news outlets. Santos, who flipped New York's 3rd Congressional District into the GOP column in November, has called allegations that he lied to voters about his biography a "smear" and "defamatory." Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris and Chris Pandolfo: Embattled GOP Rep.-elect George Santos fires back at New York Times after biography questioned

BORDER NIGHTMARE: Democrat and Republican members of Congress have found bipartisan agreement on Title 42 , a pandemic-era immigration policy used to deter over 2.5 million migrants, as the Supreme Court temporarily halted the Biden administration's plans to end the policy. "There is a security and humanitarian nightmare at our border, and ending Title 42 right now will only make it worse," said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the former Democrat who switched her party affiliation to independent earlier this month. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady and Sophia Slacik here: Top Dem and GOP lawmakers sound off on SCOTUS blocking Biden's immigration moves: 'Nightmare at our border'

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to "release single adult detainees" into Tennessee while they await court proceedings, Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday. "We’ve been informed by ICE that they plan to release single adult detainees into Tennessee while they await court proceedings," Lee said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This is irresponsible and a threat to the safety of Tennesseans." Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris and Andrew Murray here: ICE plans to release 'single adult' illegal immigrants in Tennessee to await court proceedings

FALLING STAR: Shouts broke out in Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday as Kevin de León, the embattled L.A. city councilman, appeared at a council meeting after audio leaked in October of de León making racist remarks with several colleagues. De León, once described as a "rising star" and "trailblazer" in his party by the Los Angeles Times, is the only city council member involved in the scandal to remain in his post, as calls for his resignation continue to mount. Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Democrat 'rising star' caught on leaked audio doubles down amid calls to resign: 'He's staying and that's it'

SPEAKER MATH: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the incoming leader of the Republicans' new House majority, faces a difficult election in his race to become House speaker in January. Just a few defections from GOP members could sink his nomination on the first vote unless he can wrangle some of the right wing of his party to support his bid for speaker. Read more from Fox News' Chad Pergram: A messy speaker's race in the House threatens to spill a lot of milk for the GOP

2024 WATCH

GOOD NEWS FOR 45: A new national poll indicates that a plurality of Republican voters still support former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — outperforming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — if the GOP 2024 primary race includes multiple candidates. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Sophia Slacik: Poll shows Trump has the most support in a crowded GOP presidential primary: 'He loves a fight'

OHIO FINAL BOSS: Matt Dolan, the Senate candidate who was the biggest surprise as he surged during the closing weeks of Ohio’s crowded and combustible Republican nomination race earlier this year, is taking concrete steps that could set him up for a second straight run for the Senate when Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s up for re-election in 2024. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Sophia Slacik: Ohio Republican takes steps to launch Senate challenge against vulnerable Democrat Sherrod Brown in 2024

CAMPAIGN TRAIL UPDATES

‘RETIRE OR LOSE’: Sen. Jon Tester, the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Montana, will not commit to a re-election bid just yet. The Montana senator will be up for re-election to a fourth term in 2024, and Republicans have their eyes on picking up this seat as they fight to regain a Senate majority next cycle. During a Sunday appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press," the Montana Democrat was pressed on his re-election ambitions, but refused to say whether he would seek re-election in 2024. Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Vulnerable Montana senator won't commit to re-election bid: 'Retire or lose' says state GOP