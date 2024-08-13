Fox News Politics: Walz-ing Grandma Off to Jail

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Vets continue to slam Tim Walz's military record

- There are only 24 days till voting starts as Election Day looms

- Elon Musk says Trump pulled in 1 billion viewers in their online chat

'Bullies and Tyrants'

Lisa Hanson, a former wine and coffee bistro owner thrown into jail for violating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s lockdown orders, told Fox News Digital that the now Democratic vice presidential candidate essentially "shut down and destroyed" her small business, warning Americans, "You do not want tyranny at this level."

A mother of eight children and soon to be 18 grandchildren, Hanson said besides a speeding ticket she received as a teenager, she had always been a law-abiding citizen and owned businesses with her husband for more than 30 years. At the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in 2020, Hanson said The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, about 90 miles south of Minneapolis, had been open for eight years.

Her wine and coffee bistro initially complied with the shutdown ordered that March. However, Hanson said she watched for months afterward as Walz never fully re-opened the state when it came to businesses deemed non-essential, such as the bars, restaurants, gyms, dance studios and hair salons. By contrast, the governor never shut down liquor stores, the "big box stores" or even strip clubs.

Hanson eventually decided to re-open her business and defied Walz's renewed shutdown order for bars and restaurants six times between December 2020 and January 2021. She was convicted in December 2021 on misdemeanor charges and received the maximum sentence of 90 days and a $1,000 fine. Hanson ended up serving two-thirds of her sentence, 60 days. …Read more

White House

DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING ON TV: Harris’ history on immigration is completely at odds with her ad spots running now, say detractors …Read more

Capitol Hill

TASK FORCE GO: House Trump shooting task force takes significant step in high-profile probe …Read more

NO LAUGHING MATTER: ‘Squad’ member blasts Blinken as ‘joke’ for celebrating Geneva Convention anniversary …Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Ted Cruz rips into National Park Service's response to pro-Hamas DC protest …Read more

Writing on the Walz

'MINI CALIFORNIA': Rural Minnesotans unleash on Gov Walz's 'very liberal' policies …Read more

'RAN AWAY': Gov. Walz increasingly under fire over military record …Read more

'CLEARLY A FAILURE': Dem strategist says Harris campaign missed Walz red flags …Read more

'BERNIE IN FLANNEL': Minnesota GOP chair reveals how Tim Walz is trying to 'bamboozle' rural America …Read more

'STOLEN VALOR'?: Harris campaign dodges key question on Walz's military career …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'IN THIS BALL GAME': Network data guru declares Trump 'very much in this race' despite Harris polling gains …Read more

OPIUM WARS: Senate Dem owns stock in Chinese fentanyl maker he attacked GOP rival over …Read more

FAMILY BUSINESS: The late Sheila Jackson Lee's daughter is running for her mom's old House seat …Read more

IT'S GO TIME: With 24 days until early voting, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

PLEDGED SUPPORT: Kamala Harris' college sorority launches PAC to boost her candidacy …Read more

'SHAM' ADDRESS: RFK Jr.'s presidential candidacy suffers major blow from a NY judge …Read more

Poll Position

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: Five themes emerge in the battle for the House gavel …Read more

SUNSHINE STATE SHOWDOWN: Close contest between Trump, Harris in this battleground state turned red: poll …Read more

Across America

'GOING BACK TO BUTLER': 5 key takeaways from Trump-Musk interview …Read more

'NO LIMITS': Elon Musk says Trump interview pulled in 1 billion views …Read more

RETURN TO BUTLER: Trump plans trip back to Pa. assassination attempt site …Read more

DENIED: Anti-Israel group aiming to make waves at the DNC hit with rude awakening …Read more

CONVENTION PROTESTS: Pro-Palestinian protesters face set back ahead planned demonstrations at Democratic convention in Chicago …Read more

LAUGH LINE: Late-night audience cracks up after host praises CNN's reporting …Read more

