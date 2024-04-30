DeSantis touts Florida lawsuit seeking to block Biden's Title IX changes

Florida filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden's recent changes to Title IX on Tuesday, with Gov. Ron DeSantis accusing the president of "abusing his constitutional authority."

DeSantis announced the lawsuit on social media, saying Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina were also on board with the suit. The Biden administration's changes to Title IX prevent schools from banning biological males from competing in women's sports, among other things.

"Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth," DeSantis wrote. "We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful agenda."

The Independent Women’s Law Center, Independent Women’s Network, Parents Defending Education and Speech First, Inc. are also listed as plaintiffs in the complaint along with the states.

The Biden administration’s revision of Title IX redefines "sex" as "gender identity" and "sexual orientation," while also requiring schools to ensure students use "preferred pronouns" for their classmates. If not, the school is at risk of losing federal funding.

Under the rule, a school must also not separate or treat people differently based on sex, which will allow locker rooms and bathrooms to be based on gender identity.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the lawsuit on Monday, arguing the change is dangerous for women and would destroy women's sports.

"The Biden administration is destroying women’s sports by gutting commonsense provisions that protect female athletes and demanding that biological males be allowed to compete against females," Carr said in a public statement. "Today we have taken action to defend women’s rights to fair competition, and we will keep fighting until we end this absurdity once and for all."

The lawsuit argues that Biden has overstepped his authority by attempting to flaunt Congress.

"While different administrations can have different policy views, they cannot override the text that Congress enacted in 1972 or overrule the binding precedent of this circuit. The Biden rule does both—to the detriment of the States, their schools, and their students. For a host of reasons, this new rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act and should be set aside," the lawsuit reads.

Carr has previously pushed back against Biden’s Title IX revision, which was first introduced in July 2022. He called upon the NCAA to protect women’s sports by repealing the rule allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports. Carr has also taken similar legal action in support of Arizona and West Virginia’s "Save Women’s Sports Act."

