Fox News Politics: Texas seizes control

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's Happening?

- Biden campaign accused of pressuring liberal media

- GOP demands details on Defense secretary hospitalization

- Hunter Biden lawyers to ‘comply' with a new subpoena

Taking back control

The Texas National Guard has seized control of a park at the U.S. southern border and is now blocking Border Patrol from entering the area – part of an effort to stop the surge of illegal immigration into Texas and a move likely to significantly increase tensions between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the federal government.

The state government has taken control of Shelby Park in the city of Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been at the center of the migrant crisis that has engulfed the U.S. border. Authorities have now set up razor wire and fences to block off the area.

In a statement, the Texas Military Dept. said it has maintained a presence in the park since 2021, including with security points and temporary barriers.

"The current posture is to prepare for future illegal immigrant surges and to restrict access to organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings in the park and greater Eagle Pass area," it said.

The White House

HUNTER GATHERER: Hunter Biden lawyers say they will 'comply for a hearing or deposition' if House panels issue new subpoena …Read more

FREE ASSEMBLY: Demonstrators protest Biden bombing Yemen outside White House …Read more

'ABSURD AND UNACCEPTABLE': Biden's EPA lost track of billions of dollars in taxpayer funds: inspector general …Read more

'THAT AGED WELL': Conservatives blast Biden for 2020 tweet criticizing Trump following Yemen air strike …Read more

'DON'T REALLY GIVE A S--T': David Axelrod continues to voice concerns about Biden, dismisses critics …Read more

Capitol Hill

'CLEAR DOUBLE STANDARD': House Republicans blasts Biden admin for allowing CBS to film at border facility but not Congress …Read more

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': Lawmaker's bill mandates automatic death penalty for child sex crimes following Epstein files release …Read more

'GOOD CONVERSATION': Speaker Johnson meets with OpenAI CEO, says Congress ‘needs to play’ role in artificial intelligence …Read more

'GRAVE CONCERN': Lloyd Austin hospitalization: House Republicans demand more details as pressure builds on Pentagon ...Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

CAMPAIGN CENSORSHIP?: Biden campaign accused of pressuring liberal media not to ‘platform' primary challenger Dean Phillips …Read more

'NEVER NIKKI': Rand Paul has come out against Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential race …Read more

'NUMBNUTS': DeSantis shuts down 'numbnuts' climate protesters at Iowa event, security tackles to ground …Read more

AVOIDING EXPECTATIONS: Haley knocks media over expectations but predicts 'big showing' in Iowa caucuses …Read more

Across America

'LAUGHINGSTOCK': CA sheriff blasts Newsom's 'anti-2A', 'pro-criminal agenda' after court blocks latest gun control law …Read more

DIRTY BUSINESS: Joe Manchin ‘surrounded’ by far-left activists who scored White House meeting …Read more