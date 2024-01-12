Biden campaign accused of pressuring liberal media not to ‘platform' primary challenger Dean Phillips

One of President Biden's challengers for the Democratic primary, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., accused the president of pressuring media outlets "to not platform me," according to a recent interview.

"I’m appalled," Phillips told Politico. "I’m disappointed. I’m disgusted that professionals who ostensibly have committed their entire careers to sharing truth and to providing facts and to sharing information with American voters … are fundamentally avoiding their responsibilities."

Politico reported that Phillips, who watched "fancy guests come and go" in MSNBC's studio in Washington, DC, "shouldn’t count on being ushered inside for hot cocoa anytime soon."

"I do know of specific cases where representatives of the Biden campaign have been very clear to others about trying to not attend events of mine, to not support me, and to not platform me," Phillips said, though he reportedly refused to "name names."

"It is almost antithetical to democratic principles, which include debate, deliberation and ultimately compromise," Phillips added, complaining that there is a concerted effort in the media to change him from a "a person of principle and competency to a kook."

Conservative media outlets have been, by contrast, far more welcoming to the Minnesota congressman.

"Right media has been more than invitational," Phillips said. "I don’t think there’s an MSNBC viewer that even knows that I’m a congressman, because what’s being portrayed is designed to prevent that education."

Phillips has argued that Democrats and voters in general are not being allowed a serious alternative to Biden.

"There’s a story there that is literally being denied to the entire population," he said, "because they’re being deluded into believing that Joe Biden is just fine."

"And I will tell you from our own research, in every market we’ve been, people don’t know how precarious Joe Biden’s reelection chances are. … And they’re not giving me any platform whatsoever" to make his case in the press, Phillips said.

"It’s gravely disappointing, particularly as a Democrat who wants to see us succeed," he continued. "And what has resulted is the ceding of hundreds of hours of primetime TV to the GOP, with not any Democratic answer, energy, debate, conversation or excitement. And that alone is a massive disservice to Democrats broadly across the country."

Phillips released a campaign ad in December that targets Biden for supporting a bid to hold the Democrats’ first primary election in South Carolina.

"For over a century, New Hampshire has held the first-in-the-nation primary, and Granite Staters have faithfully carried out that grave responsibility, propelling the candidacies of some and ending the candidacies of others," a voiceover says in the one-minute video. "Now, Joe Biden has ordered New Hampshire to step aside."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.