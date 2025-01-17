Fox News Politics Newsletter: Time's Up for TikTok

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

- Trump swearing-in to move indoors due to cold weather

- Trump DHS pick Noem pledges to end controversial app used by migrants on 'day one’

- FBI agent who said New Orleans attack was 'not a terrorist event' has been reassigned

The Bell Tolls for TikTok

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that would ban the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok just two days before the bipartisan divestiture law is slated to take effect.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the court wrote in the unsigned ruling. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed."…Read more

White House

READ IT AND WEEP: Biden's official X account draws mockery with reference to constitutional amendment that doesn't exist…Read more

MORE TO COME?: Harris says she won’t go ‘quietly into the night’: ‘Our work is not done’…Read more

BIDEN HIS TIME: Biden maintains he will not enforce TikTok ban, plans to punt to Trump administration…Read more

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Obama wishes wife Michelle happy birthday as she stays away from key public events…Read more

Trump Transition

FRIGID TEMPS: Trump inaugural moves indoors; last time that happened was Reagan's second in 1985….Read more

TRUMP'S CHAIR: RNC chair Whatley vows to be 'tip of the spear' to protect Trump after coasting to reelection victory…Read more

'STAY TUNED!': Trump needs 'time to review' SCOTUS decision, teases action in 'not too distant future'…Read more

HOMEGROWN BACKING: 400-plus farmers and growers groups urge Senate to confirm Trump USDA pick…Read more

TECH ALLIES: Elon Musk to speak at Trump pre-inauguration rally: report…Read more

BEIJING CALLING: Trump, China's Xi speak on phone ahead of inauguration…Read more

'WHO IS IN CHARGE?': Dem senator quizzes Noem on how she will work with Homan…Read more

FINISH THE JOB: Comer requests Trump DOJ prosecute James Biden for making 'false statements' during impeachment inquiry…Read more

CLEANING HOUSE: Trump won't wait for Senate confirmations to shake up State Department…Read more

SIZE MATTERS: Trump likely to avoid inaugural crowd-size controversy with swearing-in moved indoors…Read more

Capitol Hill

COUNTERING BELT AND ROAD: New set of bills would challenge CCP initiative: 'We can mute China's siren song'…Read more

REPORTER DRAGGED OUT: Security drags journo out of Blinken's final presser: 'Why aren’t you in The Hague!'…Read more

SLASH SPENDING: DOGE eyeing suggestions to slash federal DEI programs: report…Read more

LAKEN RILEY: Bill in her honor overcomes filibuster in Senate as Dems give GOP helping hand…Read more

VANCE VACANCY: Ohio Gov. DeWine chooses his Lt. Governor to fill JD Vance's vacant seat…Read more

EMOTIONALLY TAXING: House Dems threaten to block Trump's big tariff plans: 'Unacceptable'…Read more

‘TAKE THE GLOVES OFF’: Top border lawmaker pushes to declare bloodthirsty gang a terrorist organization…Read more

Across America

DEI DIES: Midwest state’s DEI department nixed in new governor’s first major act…Read more

BAD COMMUTE: City bus comes within inches of disaster on elevated overpass during rush hour…Read more

'DISAPPOINTED': Top NJ watchdog official abruptly resigns, is removed from state voter rolls following residency flap…Read more

