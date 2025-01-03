Fox News Politics Newsletter: One and Done

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

- New York judge sets Trump sentencing for Jan. 10

- Carter appointees reshaped federal benches across the country

- Federal courts will not make criminal referrals to DOJ over separate ethics complaints against Justice Thomas

Johnson wins re-election to Speaker of the House in first round

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was re-elected to lead the House of Representatives on Friday.

The Louisiana Republican won along party lines during the first round of voting, a stark contrast to his predecessor’s drawn-out, 15-round battle in 2023.

It comes despite saber-rattling by some conservatives who threatened to withhold support from Johnson in protest of his handling of government funding and several other issues in the 118th Congress…Read more

New Year's Day Terror

HORROR ON BOURBON: New Orleans truck-ramming attack: Terror suspect seen on eerie surveillance hour before Bourbon Street carnage…Read more

NEW YEAR'S NIGHTMARES: New Orleans terrorist, man in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion shared more links in attacks just hours apart…Read more

'TARGET' FOR TERRORISM: New Orleans barricade oversight in 'target area for terrorism' during prime season raises concerns…Read more

PATH OF DESTRUCTION: 7 times ISIS has inspired terror attacks on US soil…Read more

JABBAR'S 'WAR': New Orleans terrorist chose Bourbon Street for maximum carnage: timeline…Read more

NEW YEAR'S ESCAPE: New Orleans revelers narrowly escape path of speeding truck in 'tactic of choice among terrorists'…Read more

'GLOBAL THREAT': Diplomat says New Orleans terror attack injured Israeli reservists on leave from Hamas war…Read more

OLD TEXTS: Las Vegas suspect's ex-girlfriend shares days-old texts of him bragging about Tesla Cybertruck…Read more

World Stage

GLOBAL THREAT: ISIS increasingly unopposed following US withdrawal from Afghanistan, collapse of Syria…Read more

'MEDIEVAL CRIMES': Iran executes over 1,000 prisoners in 2024, highest total in 30 years, report says…Read more

Trump Transition

'HARDWORKING PATRIOTS': Trump taps team to work with US Treasury nominee Scott Bessent…Read more

MASSIVE SUPPORT: Significant majority believe Trump will 'control illegal immigration'…Read more

Capitol Hill

'PUT ASIDE OUR PRIDE': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to vote for Johnson after seeking to oust him from speakership last year…Read more

'AMERICA IS BACK': Trump reacts to Johnson winning speaker vote….Read more

Across America

SHAMPOO, ABORTION & TAXES: Shampoo rules and immigrant care: A look at some 'draconian' state laws, tax hikes taking effect in 2025…Read more

FIRST ON FOX: 'Radical' FBI practices on DEI 'endangered' Americans, Blackburn says in letter demanding answers from Wray…Read more

'REPLY-ALL' MOMENT: Washington State Democrats accidentally email their ‘radical’ tax plan to entire Senate…Read more

