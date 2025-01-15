Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bondi's Masterclass

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-President Biden releases farewell letter, says it’s been ‘privilege of my life to serve this nation'

-CIA nominee John Ratcliffe says US faces 'most challenging security environment' ever in confirmation hearing

-Why some Trump nominees could be confirmed with a voice vote – and why some could not

Bondi Flips the Script on Dems

Conservatives on social media celebrated President-elect Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi's response to a question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime?" Whitehouse said during his line of questioning. "It's a prosecutor's job to start with a crime and look for a name. Correct?"

Bondi responded by highlighting the federal government’s investigations into Trump…Read more

White House

'HARMFUL': Biden offshore drilling ban may have reverse effect on environment, set back conservation by decades: experts…Read more

'STRONGER' AMERICA': President Biden set to deliver farewell speech to the nation…Read more

WORST PRESIDENT EVER?: Majority say Biden will be remembered poorly as president says farewell to the nation…Read more

'IS THAT A JOKE?': Biden balks when asked if Trump deserves credit for Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: 'Is that a joke?'…Read more

DEEPLY UNDERWATER: Biden leaving office with approval ratings still buried deep in negative territory…Read more

'BETRAYED THE CUBANS!': Democrats and Republicans criticize Biden admin's Cuba detente…Read more

World Stage

'WILL NOT BOW DOWN': Puerto Rico governor asks Trump to intervene after Venezuela's Maduro threatened to invade the US territory…Read more

Trump Transition

'ENERGY DOMINANCE': Trump Energy Sec pick to share American 'energy dominance' vision at confirmation hearing: 'Agent for change'…Read more

TIME CRUNCH: Confirmation delays stack up for Trump nominees as paperwork lags in federal offices…Read more

FULL-STAFF: DeSantis orders flags at full-staff for Trump's inauguration despite 30-day mourning period for Jimmy Carter…Read more

DOUBLING DOWN: Dem senator who bashed Hegseth's qualifications stands by DOD sec who oversaw botched Afghan withdrawal…Read more

'BILINGUAL PROTESTERS': Rubio brushes off demonstrators who erupted in Senate hearing: 'I get bilingual protesters'…Read more

NEW HIRE: Former Trump HHS official tapped to be RFK Jr's chief of staff…Read more

SMOOTH SAILING: Duffy confirmation hearing marked by bipartisanship, pledge to visit Helene-devastated states…Read more

'POTENTIAL TARGET': Government agencies concerned Trump inauguration 'potential target' for extremists…Read more

'THIS WAS SPECTACULAR': Bondi claps back at Hirono amid questions about political prosecutions: 'Refused to meet with me'…Read more

'EXCUSE ME': Bondi shuts down Dem senator’s questioning attacking another Trump nominee…Read more

Capitol Hill

RETURN TO WORK: House Oversight report says telework is 'wasting billions' in taxpayer cash ahead of 1st hearing…Read more

'RIGHT ON': Freshman GOP senator sets social media ablaze with 'best' response to Hegseth’s answer on gender question…Read more

'GREEN ENERGY SCAM': House GOP resolution would overturn Biden's gas water heater ban…Read more

Across America

'VIBE SHIFT': Tennessee AG optimistic about SCOTUS case after 'radical gender ideology' reversal in lower court…Read more

COLLEGE NIGHTMARE: Family attorney of fraternity pledge left debilitated from hazing cheers new law as good start but not enough…Read more

'UNACCEPTABLE': New GOP bill seeks to hold private elite universities to same tax standard as corporations…Read more

'IS IT FAIR'?: Florida proposal would bar illegal migrants in the US from attending some colleges…Read more

WILL SHE RUN?: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn eyes gubernatorial bid…Read more

FREE TUITION: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plan to offer free tuition at city, state colleges…Read more

STOCKPILE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says state will stockpile abortion pills ahead of Trump's return to White House…Read more

SPECIAL SESSION: Tennessee to call special session fast-tracking Trump agenda on immigration, school choice and disaster relief…Read more

