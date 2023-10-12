Fox News politics: Mad House

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

UNCERTAIN SPEAKER

The House has been in limbo for 10 days without a speaker. The GOP nominee with the most support from his party — Rep. Steve Scalise — doesn't have enough to support to win the top job in the House …Read more

LOW ODDS: Why Scalise's speaker math may never work …Read more

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: In private meetings with GOP members, Scalise does not appear to have made headway in convincing his colleagues to support him. Some hardliners are calling to have the fight out in the open ...Read more

War rages on in Israel

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Suspended Biden Iran envoy once pushed engagement with terror groups ...Read more

'HELP IS ON THE WAY': DeSantis moves to help Americans stranded in Israel ...Read more

FAILING UP: Top Biden adviser's blunders come back to haunt him after recent claim about Middle East ...Read more

'NONSENSE': Israeli Minister of Communications characterizes Trump's recent comments on Netanyahu as 'shameful,' says ex-president cannot be relied on …Read more

'ABSURD': DeSantis slams Trump for 'attack' on Netanyahu, calling terror group ‘smart’ ...Read more

SHOW OF SUPPORT: Senators set to introduce bipartisan resolution supporting Israel as fighting continues with Hamas ...Read more

CAMPUS PROTECTION: Lawmakers call on Biden admin to do something to help Jewish college students in the face of pro-Hamas demonstrations ...Read more

Around DC

‘POT MET KETTLE’: Fetterman roasted for comment on quality of D.C. politicians ...Read more

'FAILURE TO COMPLY': Rubio calls on Biden to crack down on Iran amid Israel-Hamas war ...Read more

'NO REASON TO DOUBT': White House official shuts down reporter questioning 'authenticity' of dead Israeli children photos …Read more

'BOTTLENECKING': Fossil fuel permitting plummets to two-decade low amid Biden's war on oil drilling …Read more