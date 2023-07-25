Fox News Politics: Hunter Biden narrative buster

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Top Stories

NARRATIVE BUSTER: The White House has long insisted President Biden never talked about his son Hunter's business… Read more: Biden’s narrative on never discussing business deals with Hunter continues to crumble

PSAKI BOMB: Biden's former White House press secretary's story on Hunter isn't holding up… Read more: White House talking points about Hunter Biden’s pricey art sales turned out to be blatantly wrong

MAKE AMERICA HOT AGAIN: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton found someone to blame for heat waves… Read more: Hillary Clinton blames 'MAGA Republicans' for making it hot outside

COMMANDER CONTROL: The Biden family dog has attacked numerous people at the White House, Secret Service emails reveal… Read more: Biden's dog Commander terrorizes Secret Service in 'extremely aggressive' rampage: emails

White House Watch

NOT JUST STOVES… The Biden administration is going after gas fueled water heaters… Read more: Biden admin cracks down on another popular home appliance

PRO-PIPELINE PRESIDENT: A major gas pipeline project has Biden administration support… Read more: Biden admin urges Supreme Court to reinstate major gas pipeline in West Virginia

DIVERSITY HIRING: President Biden's nominee for top defense post made Diversity, Equality and Inclusion a centerpiece of his career… Read more: ‘I hire for diversity’: Biden Joint Chiefs chairman nominee placed DEI at 'forefront' as Air Force leader

BURISMA BIDEN: A newly released FBI form alleges the Bidens solicited bribes… Read more: Bidens allegedly 'coerced' Burisma CEO to pay them millions to help get Ukraine prosecutor fired: FBI form

BIDEN'S GARAGE: Photos of Hunter Biden in his dad's treasured Corvette appear to be taken on same day as suspicious messages to his business partners… Read more: Photos show Hunter Biden in dad's Corvette at Delaware home on same day as 'shakedown' message

SPOTTED: Attorney ripping a bong while hosting the president's son, according to reports… Read more: Hunter Biden's 'sugar brother' lawyer spotted smoking bong on home balcony during visit from president's son

REVISIONISM: VP's attacks on Florida's history curriculum ridiculed as divisive and unhistorical… Read more: Critics unleash on Kamala Harris' 'evil,' 'astonishing lie' about Florida's school curriculum on slavery

Up The Hill

IM-PEACHY KEEN: GOP calls to impeach Biden over recent Hunter-related accusations gather steam… Read more: Republican calls to impeach Biden grow following release of FBI document detailing bribery allegations

JUSTICE RESPONDS: The DOJ is ready to send someone to testify on Hunter Biden… Read more: DOJ offers Hunter Biden investigator for testimony before the House

SEND IN THE CLOWNS: Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi maintains she respects whistleblowers while ridiculing Biden family hearings… Read more: Pelosi claims she has 'respect for whistleblowers' despite dismissing testimony as 'ridiculous clown show'

‘FAILURE’ OF PROTOCOL: The FBI improperly searched emails of politicians using powerful — and often abused — surveillance tool… Read more: FISA Court opinion reveals a US senator, state senator, state judge got swept up in 702 queries

FAMILIAR SECURITY: Progressive Democrat's campaign pays husband for security… Read more: Cori Bush's campaign continues to shell out thousands of dollars to her husband for private security

2024 Campaign Trail

DESANTIS 2.0: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign is in the middle of a major shakeup… Read more: DeSantis campaign cuts more staff as part of push to 'streamline' presidential bid

ISLAND BOY: Tech mogul with former ties to Jeffrey Epstein boosts Democratic campaigns… Read more: Billionaire who visited Epstein island pours thousands into coffers of vulnerable Dem Senate races

GROWING FIELD: A former governor has thrown her hat into the 2024 GOP primary ring… Read more: Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte launches Republican bid for governor

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.