Fox News Politics: Hunter Biden narrative buster

Top Stories

NARRATIVE BUSTER: The White House has long insisted President Biden never talked about his son Hunter's business… Read more: Biden’s narrative on never discussing business deals with Hunter continues to crumble

PSAKI BOMB: Biden's former White House press secretary's story on Hunter isn't holding up… Read more: White House talking points about Hunter Biden’s pricey art sales turned out to be blatantly wrong

MAKE AMERICA HOT AGAIN: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton found someone to blame for heat waves… Read more: Hillary Clinton blames 'MAGA Republicans' for making it hot outside

COMMANDER CONTROL: The Biden family dog has attacked numerous people at the White House, Secret Service emails reveal… Read more: Biden's dog Commander terrorizes Secret Service in 'extremely aggressive' rampage: emails

White House Watch

NOT JUST STOVES… The Biden administration is going after gas fueled water heaters… Read more: Biden admin cracks down on another popular home appliance

PRO-PIPELINE PRESIDENT: A major gas pipeline project has Biden administration support… Read more: Biden admin urges Supreme Court to reinstate major gas pipeline in West Virginia

DIVERSITY HIRING: President Biden's nominee for top defense post made Diversity, Equality and Inclusion a centerpiece of his career… Read more: ‘I hire for diversity’: Biden Joint Chiefs chairman nominee placed DEI at 'forefront' as Air Force leader

BURISMA BIDEN: A newly released FBI form alleges the Bidens solicited bribes… Read more: Bidens allegedly 'coerced' Burisma CEO to pay them millions to help get Ukraine prosecutor fired: FBI form

BIDEN'S GARAGE: Photos of Hunter Biden in his dad's treasured Corvette appear to be taken on same day as suspicious messages to his business partners… Read more:  Photos show Hunter Biden in dad's Corvette at Delaware home on same day as 'shakedown' message

SPOTTED: Attorney ripping a bong while hosting the president's son, according to reports… Read more: Hunter Biden's 'sugar brother' lawyer spotted smoking bong on home balcony during visit from president's son

REVISIONISM: VP's attacks on Florida's history curriculum ridiculed as divisive and unhistorical… Read more: Critics unleash on Kamala Harris' 'evil,' 'astonishing lie' about Florida's school curriculum on slavery

Up The Hill

IM-PEACHY KEEN: GOP calls to impeach Biden over recent Hunter-related accusations gather steam… Read more: Republican calls to impeach Biden grow following release of FBI document detailing bribery allegations

JUSTICE RESPONDS: The DOJ is ready to send someone to testify on Hunter Biden… Read more: DOJ offers Hunter Biden investigator for testimony before the House

SEND IN THE CLOWNS: Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi maintains she respects whistleblowers while ridiculing Biden family hearings… Read more: Pelosi claims she has 'respect for whistleblowers' despite dismissing testimony as 'ridiculous clown show'

‘FAILURE’ OF PROTOCOL: The FBI improperly searched emails of politicians using powerful — and often abused — surveillance tool… Read more: FISA Court opinion reveals a US senator, state senator, state judge got swept up in 702 queries

FAMILIAR SECURITY: Progressive Democrat's campaign pays husband for security… Read more: Cori Bush's campaign continues to shell out thousands of dollars to her husband for private security

2024 Campaign Trail

DESANTIS 2.0: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign is in the middle of a major shakeup… Read more: DeSantis campaign cuts more staff as part of push to 'streamline' presidential bid

ISLAND BOY: Tech mogul with former ties to Jeffrey Epstein boosts Democratic campaigns… Read more: Billionaire who visited Epstein island pours thousands into coffers of vulnerable Dem Senate races

GROWING FIELD: A former governor has thrown her hat into the 2024 GOP primary ring… Read more: Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte launches Republican bid for governor

