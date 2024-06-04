Fox News Politics: Crackdowns and crack pipes

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Hunter Biden faces second day of criminal trial

- AG Garland grilled on Biden investigation, accusations of ‘weaponized’ DOJ

- Several states and the District of Columbia hold primaries Tuesday

Election year border crackdown

The White House on Tuesday announced long-awaited executive actions to stop illegal immigrants at the southern border claiming asylum if crossings reach a certain level -- a move coming just months before the November election and that could soon see a legal challenge from activists.

"Today I'm moving past Republican obstruction and using executive authorities available to me as president to do what I can on my own to address the border," President Biden said in a speech on Tuesday afternoon, accusing Republicans of refusing to secure the border.

Biden is issuing a presidential proclamation that will temporarily suspend the entry of non-citizens across the southern border once the number of average border encounters exceeds 2,500 a day over seven days, officials said. That will stay in effect until 14 days after there has been a seven-day average of less than 1,500 encounters along the border. Officials said it would make it easier for immigration officers to quickly remove individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S.

Republican critics, who have blasted Biden over the border crisis for years, were quick to question the timing of Biden's crackdown (weeks before his first debate against Trump) after he said he needed legislative action to secure the border.

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Trials and Tribulations

Across America

