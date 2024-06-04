'Remain vigilant': Pence nonprofit urges conservatives not to 'back away' from these key policy victories

FIRST ON FOX: Advancing American Freedom, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative values and policy proposals, released a memo on Tuesday touting key "triumphs" from the 2020 RNC platform and encouraging conservatives to continue fighting to defend those key issues.

"The 2016 Republican National Convention platform, retained in 2020, was the most principled conservative platform in nearly 40 years," Advancing American Freedom, founded by former Vice President Mike Pence in 2021, says in Tuesday's memo.

"As always, liberal Republicans want to water down many of the Conservative Movements’ favorite planks. Grassroots conservatives must remain vigilant in defense of a strong conservative platform."

The memo outlines key points from the platform on abortion that calls for protecting "Human Dignity and the family."

MIKE PENCE ACCUSES BIDEN OF IMPEACHMENT HYPOCRISY AMID ISRAEL ARMS THREAT

"We assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed," the memo reads, adding that the Republican Party must continuee to "oppose the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood, so long as they provide or refer for elective abortions or sell fetal body parts."

Republicans and pro-life groups helped successfully lobbied to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, marking one of the most consequential conservative political victories in decades, which Pence told Fox News in 2023 was a "new beginning for life."

US TROOPS COULD PAY PRICE IF NATO ALLIES DON'T MAKE MAJOR CHANGE, FORMER VP'S GROUP WARNS

The memo also touches on IVF treatment and calls on Republicans to "oppose federal funding for harvesting embryos and call for a ban on human cloning."

"Marriage between one man and one woman is the foundation for a free society," the memo states as a highlight from the 2020 platform. "We… condemn the Supreme Court’s lawless ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges."

The memo goes on to highlight conservative positions on "taxes and trade" as well as foreign policy.

"Republicans consider the establishment of a pro-growth tax code a moral imperative," the memo says. "We propose to level the international playing field by lowering the corporate tax rate to be on a par with, or below, the rates of other industrial nations."

The memo focuses on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan when it comes to foreign policy, saying that conservatives "will not accept any territorial change in Eastern Europe imposed by force" when it comes to Ukraine while also reaffirming "unequivocal support for Israel and rejected two-state solutions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The United States… will help Taiwan defend itself against Chinese aggression," the memo says. "As a loyal friend of America, Taiwan has merited our strong support, including free trade agreement status, the timely sale of defensive arms… and full participation in the World Health Organization… and other multilateral institutions."

Republicans will gather in mid-July in the key swing state of Wisconsin to hold their 2024 GOP Convention.

"Time-honored principles that have delivered enormous prosperity for America should continue to drive policy as the platform articulated in 2016 and 2020," said AAF Chairman Marc Short told Fox News Digital.

"Some in the conservative movement are attempting to move away from these principles, instead chasing big government solutions that resemble the agenda of the left. Conservatives must not back away from what has created a winning agenda for the American people which is focusing on fiscal responsibility, a free economy, American leadership on the world stage, and defending family values, including the right to life."