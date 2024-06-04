Hunter Biden gun crime trial to resume with opening statements

Several experts spoke to Fox News ahead of Hunter Biden’s federal gun chagres trial. By Monday afternoon, a jury of 12 and 4 alternates were selected to hear the case.

Attorney Greg Jarrett slammed Hunter Biden's "crazy" defense on Fox & Friends Monday morning, saying what would otherwise be a "a slam dunk" trial could face an uphill battle in the progressive state's courtroom.

Jarrett said Hunter's main defense hinges on denial of addiction and rehab, with a backup defense of being too strung out to intend wrongdoing. His defense may also attempt to challenge the Second Amendment, despite his father's advocacy for stricter gun laws.

"His dad is on record railing against the Second Amendment," Jarrett said. "And arguing strict gun laws should always be enforced, except for you know, maybe against my own son. So it's a crazy defense."

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy joined 'America's Newsroom' on Monday to discuss his take on Hunter Biden's gun trial and why he thinks a prison sentence for Trump would be 'over the top.'“

"The evidence against him is very strong. The law enforcement people were brought into this when the gun was lost,” McCarthy said. “They tried to discard it… it seems like Hallie Biden tried to discard it because they were worried Hunter was drug addled and might hurt himself or someone else.”

“It’s pretty overwhelming that’s only become more overwhelming with time as Hunter has made a lot of statements about the condition he was in at that time,” McCarthy continued. “I don’t think he has much of an argument that he wasn’t a drug addict at that time.”

Former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky also discussed what she would look for in potential jurors in Hunter Biden's gun trial and her overall take on the case during 'Fox & Friends First,’ saying “there’s a lot of political undertones” in the case.

“The Biden’s are a huge force in the state of Delaware. Politically it should probably be pretty favorable for Hunter in many ways. Of course, you want people who don’t have strong opinions one way or the other, especially politically speaking.”

Cherkasky also noted that it would be risky for Biden to take the stand during the trial.

Hunter Biden faces federal gun charges, including making false statements in firearm purchase, possessing a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance. The charges could lead to 25 years in prison, $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised release.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Michael Lee contributed to this report.