Hunter Biden gun crime trial to resume with opening statements
Hunter Biden's gun crime trial in Delaware resumes Tuesday with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. Prosecutors are expected to call FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen to the stand as the first witness in the trial after the statements are concluded. Jensen will present evidence from Biden's text messages and other sources.
Several experts spoke to Fox News ahead of Hunter Biden’s federal gun chagres trial. By Monday afternoon, a jury of 12 and 4 alternates were selected to hear the case.
Attorney Greg Jarrett slammed Hunter Biden's "crazy" defense on Fox & Friends Monday morning, saying what would otherwise be a "a slam dunk" trial could face an uphill battle in the progressive state's courtroom.
Jarrett said Hunter's main defense hinges on denial of addiction and rehab, with a backup defense of being too strung out to intend wrongdoing. His defense may also attempt to challenge the Second Amendment, despite his father's advocacy for stricter gun laws.
"His dad is on record railing against the Second Amendment," Jarrett said. "And arguing strict gun laws should always be enforced, except for you know, maybe against my own son. So it's a crazy defense."
Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy joined 'America's Newsroom' on Monday to discuss his take on Hunter Biden's gun trial and why he thinks a prison sentence for Trump would be 'over the top.'“
"The evidence against him is very strong. The law enforcement people were brought into this when the gun was lost,” McCarthy said. “They tried to discard it… it seems like Hallie Biden tried to discard it because they were worried Hunter was drug addled and might hurt himself or someone else.”
“It’s pretty overwhelming that’s only become more overwhelming with time as Hunter has made a lot of statements about the condition he was in at that time,” McCarthy continued. “I don’t think he has much of an argument that he wasn’t a drug addict at that time.”
Former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky also discussed what she would look for in potential jurors in Hunter Biden's gun trial and her overall take on the case during 'Fox & Friends First,’ saying “there’s a lot of political undertones” in the case.
“The Biden’s are a huge force in the state of Delaware. Politically it should probably be pretty favorable for Hunter in many ways. Of course, you want people who don’t have strong opinions one way or the other, especially politically speaking.”
Cherkasky also noted that it would be risky for Biden to take the stand during the trial.
Hunter Biden faces federal gun charges, including making false statements in firearm purchase, possessing a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance. The charges could lead to 25 years in prison, $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised release.
Melissa Cohen Biden is the current wife of Hunter Biden and the mother of his son Beau, who was born in March 2020.
Biden and Cohen secretly wed in May 2019, according to the New York Post, following his breakout with Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s widow. Cohen and Biden were married soon after they met.
"I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day," Biden told ABC News at the time.
She is originally from South Africa but became a naturalized American citizen. They reportedly got matching tattoos saying “Shalom” in Hebrew just before getting married. She is reportedly an “activist” and a filmmaker.
In 2020, a laptop repairman in Delaware alleged that a man who identified himself as Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop at his store for repair. While there was initial debate over the veracity of the claim that it belonged to the president’s son, multiple investigations have affirmed that he was the owner of the laptop.
Many stories and concerns over corruption emerged from the emails that were found on the laptop – but the photos tell a more personal story. Several photos have been uncovered showing Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with foreign business contacts of Hunter Biden. One such photo shows the Bidens posing with Mexican billionaire business partners Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco while another shows the former Vice President posing with Kazakhstani Prime Minister Karim Massimov and entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev.
Some of the photos, however, offer insight into Hunter Biden’s more scandalous side. Several show Hunter Biden smoking crack, one of which appears to be from behind the wheel of a car, and another shows him driving 172 mph en route to Las Vegas. Others show nude photos of the president’s son, including homemade pornography.
Hunter Biden, 54, is the son of President Joe Biden and has faced a tumultuous journey with addiction for the better half of his adult life.
Hunter Biden has claimed that his road to addiction began in the early 2000s when he was heavily drinking after making partner at the law firm of Oldaker, Biden & Belair. He entered rehab and joined Alcoholics Anonymous to address his disease, but his addiction escalated after his older brother, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015. His memoir, “Beautiful Things,” chronicles his countless visits to rehab and his struggles with drugs and alcohol.
In 2023, Hunter Biden was charged by federal prosecutors with lying about his drug use when purchasing a gun in 2018.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Hunter Biden said of his addiction, “Look, everybody faces pain. Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel – it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”
Opening statements are expected to begin in United States v. Hunter Biden on Tuesday morning.
The trial for the first son began in Wilmington in the U.S. District Court for Delaware on Monday.
Jury selection lasted for a few hours, and a final jury of 12 jurors plus four alternates were seated Monday afternoon.
Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is presiding over the trial, instructed the jurors not to talk about the case during their time on the jury and to keep an open mind.
During the selection process Monday, almost all the potential jurors said they knew someone who has been or is currently experiencing substance abuse or addiction.
Almost every potential juror also said they had heard about the Hunter Biden case in the news.
Opening statements will be delivered by government prosecutors from Special Counsel David Weiss' office. Hunter Biden's defense attorney is Abbe Lowell.
Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial kicked off with jury selection on Monday in Delaware, launching proceedings that are sure to hold the nation's attention in the days and weeks to come.
Here are some key facts to know about the trial moving forward.
1. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison
Hunter is charged with one count of making false statements in a firearm purchase, another count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
If he is found guilty on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
2. Hunter's defense hinges on his drug addiction
Hunter's charges allege that he was addicted to drugs at the time he purchased the firearm, meaning prosecutors do not need to prove that he was in fact on drugs at the moment of the purchase.
Legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Hunter's main defense hinges on denial of addiction and rehab, with a backup defense of being too strung out to intend wrongdoing. His defense may also attempt to challenge the Second Amendment, despite his father's advocacy for stricter gun laws.
3. Hunter's family members are attending the proceedings
First lady Jill Biden, Hunter's stepmother, attended the first day of his trial alongside Hunter's sister, Ashley Biden, on Monday.
Hunter arrived at court while holding hands with wife Melissa Cohen Biden.
Hunter's father, President Biden, has not announced any plans to attend the proceedings.
