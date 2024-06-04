Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

McCarthy sidesteps question on Speaker Johnson's leadership during Capitol Hill visit

McCarthy said Johnson is 'working as hard as he can'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Kevin McCarthy makes surprise appearance on Capitol Hill Video

Kevin McCarthy makes surprise appearance on Capitol Hill

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy briefly spoke with reporters during a surprise visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

CAPITOL HILL – Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., offered mild praise for his successor on Tuesday during a rare appearance back on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy told Fox News Digital he was in Washington for Monday night's swearing-in of his former aide, newly minted Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., who won a tight race to replace him. 

McCarthy said he was also there for a press conference commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. 

KEVIN MCCARTHY'S GHOST IS HAUNTING HOUSE GOP'S NEXT BIG LEGISLATIVE FIGHT

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Fox News Digital briefly spoke with ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a rare appearance on Capitol Hill. (Elizabeth Elkind/Fox News Digital)

When asked by another reporter whether he thought Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was doing a "good job," McCarthy said, "Johnson is working as hard as he can."

McCarthy became the first House speaker in history to be ousted in the middle of a congressional term last October, when a group of eight House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to remove him from power. He left Congress at the end of 2023.

WHY MEMBERS OF CONGRESS DECIDE THEY 'GOTTA GET OUT OF THIS PLACE'

Mike Johnson and Kevin McCarthy

Speaker Mike Johnson, left, was elected as Kevin McCarthy's successor. (Getty Images)

Johnson was elected via a unanimous House GOP vote three weeks later after days of chaos and turmoil that paralyzed Congress.

The Louisiana Republican survived a similar threat just last month in a push led by two of McCarthy's top allies in the House, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

In that instance, dozens of Democrats joined Republicans to table Greene's measure, known as a motion to vacate, which averted a House-wide vote on the ouster itself.

NATIONAL SECURITY HAWKS WARN CONGRESS THROWING PENTAGON 'UNDER THE BUS' WITH 'INADEQUATE' SPENDING BUMP

Massie and Greene in front of a photo of Johnson hugging Jeffries

Johnson survived an ouster threat by McCarthy allies, Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy appeared to take an indirect shot at Johnson over the bipartisan vote last month during an appearance on Politico's "Power Play" podcast.

"I couldn’t live with myself if I’d done a deal with Democrats," McCarthy had said. "If you can’t sustain being speaker by your own majority, should you sustain it? No."

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics