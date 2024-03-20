Fox News Politics: Bidens under fire

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-Texas and the Biden administration continue to go to blows over the border

-GOP lawmaker claims Republicans ‘don’t have the guts' to impeach Biden

-Trump proposes a national compromise on abortion

Bidens under fire

House Republicans are holding a hearing into allegations of influence peddling within President Biden's family and have been questioning two former associates of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis.

"Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed that he was not involved Hunter Biden's, Jim Biden's, or any other Biden family business deals. Today our witnesses have proved otherwise," Rep. Nancy Mace said at the conclusion of her questioning.

The hearings got heated as Republicans grilled the witnesses about the Biden family, and Democrats taunted the GOP about having no evidence. They also attempted to shift the narrative to show former President Trump was the true abuser of presidential power. Members from opposing parties squabbled over which side's witness was more untrustworthy — Galanis, testifying from a federal prison about Biden family dealings, or Lev Parnas, who also spent time in prison, and testified that he helped Rudy Giuliani construct false information about alleged Biden family corruption in Ukraine.

White House

BORDER BATTLE: Texas, Biden admin head back to appeals court over immigration law dispute …Read more

'DELUSIONAL': Biden finalizes crackdown on gas cars, forcing more than 50% of car sales to be electric …Read more

'COERCION AND COLLUSION': Biden social media censorship case 'most important First Amendment suit' in nation's history, AG says …Read more

Capitol Hill

GUT CHECK: GOP lawmaker says Republicans ‘don’t have the guts’ to impeach Biden …Read more

NETANYAHU INVITE: House Republicans may invite Netanyahu to address Congress amid rift with Biden, Democrats …Read more

DATA SECURITY: House votes to keep sensitive American data out of hostile countries’ hands …Read more

'METASTASIZED': Iranian threats to US have 'metastasized' as proxies employ tactics targeting homeland: House hearing …Read more

'DEEP CONCERN': Bipartisan senators share TikTok concern following 'powerful' national security briefing …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GET IN LINE: Trump has message for Pence, other Republicans who refuse to endorse him …Read more

NATIONAL COMPROMISE: Trump suggests he would support abortion ban at around 15 weeks of pregnancy …Read more

EXIT STAGE RIGHT: Biden awkwardly walks away during campaign rally as he sees baby he 'couldn't resist' …Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Bernie Moreno touts historically 'powerful' Trump endorsement after Ohio primary win, previews Day 1 agenda …Read more

CALIFORNIA RUNOFF: California special election to replace McCarthy heads to runoff, extending House GOP vacancy another 2 months …Read more

Across America

NOT HAPPENING: Judge won't sanction Michael Cohen for citing fake cases in AI-generated legal filing …Read more

'NO TIME TO WASTE': Ex-Trump officials launch forum to oppose left-leaning European policies 'infiltrating' U.S. …Read more

'PRACTICAL IMPOSSIBILITY': NY AG asks court to ignore Trump claim that posting $464M bond is 'practical impossibility' …Read more

'WATERFRONT PROPERTY': Jared Kushner defends call for Palestinians to build ‘waterfront property’ instead of terror tunnels in Gaza …Read more

'UNLAWFUL': Republican rips Biden's 'gun-grabbing' DOJ after it took nearly two years to answer for controversial policy …Read more

GOP 'FIXATES'?: Critics hammer Politico headline claiming GOP fixated on Biden's 'messy Afghanistan withdrawal' …Read more

'CHAOS & CONFUSION': Sheriff slams Biden administration for abandoning Texas on border, says it’s ‘no longer U.S.-Mexico border, but ‘U.S.-world border’ …Read more

'KID IN A CANDY STORE': Former inmate tells Riley Gaines male 'opportunists' are using trans policies get into female prisons …Read more

