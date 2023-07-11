Fox News Politics: Angry Brandon

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Top Stories

ANGRY BRANDON: White House staff reportedly fear President Biden's temper… Read more: WH aides claim Biden prone to outbursts, ‘angry interrogations’ behind closed doors: ‘Get the f—k out’

DEM DEFECTION: A Georgia lawmaker announced she's leaving the Democratic Party… Read more: Georgia Democrat defects to GOP after she says Dems 'crucified' and 'abandoned' her

AFFIRMATIVE ACTS: Many Asian-Americans in Nevada are fed up with the state attorney general's comments on the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions… Read more: Asian Americans shred Democrat AG over his angry response to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

White House Watch

COCAINEGATE: The White House's explanation of Hunter Biden's whereabouts before the cocaine was found didn't really add up… Read more: Fox News press pool report contradicts claim Biden family wasn't at White House ahead of cocaine discovery

HOW DARE YOU: Reporter rebuked for asking if the cocaine in the White House might have something to do with an admitted drug addict… Read more: WATCH: Press secretary loses it when asked if WH cocaine belonged to Biden family: 'Incredibly irresponsible'

'HUH' COLUMN: A man who blew the whistle on alleged Biden corruption is now on the run facing DOJ charges for arms trafficking, among other things… Read more: DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have provided FBI with info on Biden family's China business dealings

BIDEN BRIEFINGS: The Justice Department may have alerted Hunter's team to allegations about his father… Read more: DOJ briefed Hunter Biden team on Joe Biden allegations, but excluded IRS agents: Grassley

WHO IS PROSECUTING HUNTER? Meet the Justice Department attorney tasked with prosecuting the president's son… Read more: Who is David Weiss? Hunter Biden prosecutor comes under microscope after controversial plea deal

DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH: Biden administration rebukes the GOP's effort to de-wokify the Pentagon… Read more: White House slams GOP’s anti-woke defense bill, says diversity gives US a ‘strategic advantage’

Up The Hill

PRIORITIES: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a veteran, says the Biden administration is focusing on the wrong problems in the military… Read more: GOP congresswoman rips Pentagon for prioritizing 'wokeness' over combatting sexual assaults in military

BIG SPENDERS: The federal debt saw a massive spike this summer… Read more: Federal debt explodes by $1 trillion in five weeks since deal suspending limit became law

Elections

EMBRACING ABSENTEES: GOP efforts urge early and mail-in voting in Virginia's statewide elections this year… Read more: Youngkin launches effort urging Republicans to vote early in 2023 elections

BIG ENDORSEMENTS: Trump solidifies his position as front-runner in the GOP presidential primary… Read more: Trump wins ‘clean sweep’ of endorsements from Michigan’s GOP congressional delegation

DONOR MATH: Republican candidate appears to scramble to reach the number of donors he needs to qualify for the first GOP debate… Read more: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum solicits $1 donations in exchange for $20 gift cards

SENATE BID: Sam Brown moves forward with second Senate run, after losing the GOP primary last cycle… Read more: Wounded US Army vet Sam Brown targets vulnerable Nevada Democrat with fresh Senate bid: 'Out of touch'

SPOILER: A group of Senate Democrats are strategizing about how to stop a third-party candidate from sapping votes away from Biden… Read more: Senate Dems huddle on how Biden could be hurt by a third-party candidate

