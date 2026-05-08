Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Men admitted to all-women's school, bizarre campus confrontation

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IVY LEAGUE CLASH: Ivy League student says president's confrontation was unlike anything seen on campus

'LOSES ALL MEANING:' College 'makes a mockery' of all-women status by admitting transgender students, education watchdog says

RADICAL RHETORIC: University director booted after calling Zionism ‘cancerous’ in explosive remarks

‘COMPLETELY OSTRACIZED:’ Junior college athletes speak out on trans controversy that's now in the Trump admin's crosshairs

REMOTE CONTROL: Bill would let illegal immigrant professors keep teaching US students remotely

'BETTER THAN THAT': University rushes ICE alert system months before deadline after pressure from far-left students