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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Men admitted to all-women's school, bizarre campus confrontation

University director booted after explosive remarks, school rushes new emergency ICE alert

By Fox News Staff Fox News
The moment President Michael Kotlikoff allegedly backed into a group of individuals

Surveillance footage shared by Cornell University shows the moment President Michael Kotlikoff allegedly backed into a group of individuals who had surrounded his vehicle in a campus parking lot on April 30.  (Cornell University)

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IVY LEAGUE CLASH: Ivy League student says president's confrontation was unlike anything seen on campus

'LOSES ALL MEANING:' College 'makes a mockery' of all-women status by admitting transgender students, education watchdog says

RADICAL RHETORIC: University director booted after calling Zionism ‘cancerous’ in explosive remarks

Protect women's sports protest

California girls' track and field athletes protest trans inclusion in girls' sports at a postseason meet at Yorba Linda High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

‘COMPLETELY OSTRACIZED:’ Junior college athletes speak out on trans controversy that's now in the Trump admin's crosshairs

REMOTE CONTROL: Bill would let illegal immigrant professors keep teaching US students remotely

'BETTER THAN THAT': University rushes ICE alert system months before deadline after pressure from far-left students

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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