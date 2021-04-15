Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Former VP Pence undergoes routine surgery to implant pacemaker, office says

Former vice president is expected to make a full recovery

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent routine surgery to implant a pacemaker after experiencing a slow heart rate, his office said in a press release Thursday.

Pence, 61, underwent a successful procedure to implant the device on Wednesday at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, according to a press release. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activity within days.

"My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals," Pence said in a statement.

Trump tells GOP he's focused on 2022 midterms, unsure of 2024 runVideo

The former vice president underwent the surgery after experiencing symptoms associated with an abnormal heart rate over a two-week span. 

Pence first disclosed an asymptomatic heart blockage in 2016 after becoming the GOP’s nominee for vice president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence has made few public remarks since leaving the White House in January. Earlier this month, he launched "Advancing American Freedom," a political advocacy group.

The former Indiana governor is considered a potential candidate for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024. Pence has yet to say whether he intends to run for office.

This story has been updated.

-

More from Politics