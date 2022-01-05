Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to meet with Jan. 6 committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will meet with the House Jan. 6 committee Wednesday, she confirmed to Fox News.

Grisham worked under former President Donald Trump, and in the East Wing under former first lady Melania Trump. Grisham said the committee has not yet asked her for any specific documentation.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.