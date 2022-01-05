Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to meet with Jan. 6 committee

Grisham said the committee has not yet asked her for any specific documentation

By Gillian Turner | Fox News
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will meet with the House Jan. 6 committee Wednesday, she confirmed to Fox News.

Grisham worked under former President Donald Trump, and in the East Wing under former first lady Melania Trump. Grisham said the committee has not yet asked her for any specific documentation.

    FILE - White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens to President Donald Trump talk to reporters before he boards Marine One and departing the White House, Nov. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    FILE - White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham at the White House, on Nov 25, 2019, in Washington.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    FILE - White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham visits "Mornings With Maria" with Anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on Sept. 23, 2019 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

